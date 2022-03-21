Tarn Taran: 35-yr-old killed in road mishap

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: One person was killed and another injured in a road accident on the Jhabal-Attari road on Saturday night when a truck collided with a moped. The deceased has been identified as Sahib Singh (35) of Kot Sivian. The injured, Sukhchain Singh of the same village, who was a relative of the victim was under treatment at an Amritsar private hospital. Both the victim and the injured were on way back home from Jhabal on the moped. On the way a truck coming from the opposite (Attari) side hit the moped. Both Sahib Singh and Sukhchain Singh were injured. They were being shifted to an Amritsar hospital when Sahib Singh succumbed to his injures. The moped was badly damaged in the accident. Jhabal police had registered a case against the truck driver, who had been identified as Sukhdev Singh of Buraj-195 (Jhabal). He had been booked under Sections 304-A, 279, 427, 337 and 338 of the IPC by the police. The victim is survived by his wife, son and daughter. Subeg Singh of Kot Sivian village, a social worker, has sought adequate financial help from government and social organisations for the victim’s wife, who is physically challenged. OC

Drive against modified bikes

Tarn Taran: To make the district noise pollution free, the district police on Sunday launched a special drive against those miscreants who change the silencer in their motorcycles and create noise pollution by cracking sounds. The police called residents to share the numbers of such Bullet motorcycles on 7719716101. The police said the identity of the informer would be kept secret and strict action against miscreants would be taken. Noise pollution had disturbed residents in many parts of the district and several attempts to make the move practical in the past had failed. OC

U-23 boys cricket trials today

Amritsar: The trials for U-23 boys' cricket team will be held at Gandhi ground on Monday. Amritsar Games Association (AGA) will conduct the trials. IS Bajwa, honorary secretary of AGA, said no fee for trials would be charged and the trials will commence at 2:30 pm. Dressed in white uniform, participants should bring along digital birth certificates and their Aadhaar cards. TNS

Heroin, illegal pistol seized

Tarn Taran: The Goindwal Sahib police have arrested Rajwant Singh Kaka, a resident of Jamarai village, from near his village and recovered 263 gram of Heroin and country-made pistol from him. ASI Lakhbir Singh said they stopped him on finding him suspicious and on searching, the police party recovered the heroin and country-made pistol from him. A case under Sections 21-C, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act and Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against him.