Abandoned by sons, septuagenarian now at the mercy of her neighbours

Struggling to get justice, accuses sons of torture and authorities of ignoring her plight and denying justice

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, April 28

A 70-year-old resident of Patti town is running from pillar to post to get justice against the alleged atrocities meted out to her by none other but her own children for the last three years.

Paramjit Kaur is now at the mercy of her neighbours who feed her and give her shelter as her house has been locked by her son. On Wednesday, a local NGO helped her in lodging a complaint with the SDM, Patti, (in pic) but she was allegedly denied help under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act by the authorities concerned.

The victim sent the copy of her complaint to the DSP, Patti, too, and other higher officials, but in vain.

Paramjit has three sons, two residing in Amritsar and one in Patti. In her complaint lodged with the SDM, Patti, under Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, she said her son residing in Patti usurped the family house saying that he would take proper care of her till her last days, but instead, she said she has been facing mental and physical torture. She alleged that other sons residing in Amritsar were also angry with her as she failed to give them their share in the property.

The victim said she would prefer dying than seeing all this as she had never imagined that her own children would do this. Sulking Paramjit, while looking at her broken sewing machine, which was apparently her only source of income and lies locked in the house, said she had lost all hopes to get justice now.

She said she had no money to even buy food and no one was there to look after her. “I brought up my three sons, educated them well and this is how they are repaying it back — by hurling abuses and occasionally assaulting me as well,” said Paramjit. “My daughter-in-law pushed me down from a chair a few days ago and damaged my sewing machine. My grandchildren also joined her in doing so. Two weeks ago they locked the house and I am forced to seek my neighbours’ help,” Paramjit said.

She said this has been going on for years now and the entire locality was privy to it. She said her other two sons who live in Amritsar do not intervene and one of them is in government service.

“None help me financially nor take care of me. I had a stroke a few years ago and it is difficult for me to even buy medicines,” she has written in the complaint.

She is dependent on neighbours for food. Her son being a poet has written a number of poems on mothers, but he, too, has left his mother in this state. She said now he, too, was demanding money from her in lieu of his share of the house. Social activists of the town have now extended a helping hand. She said she was awaiting reply from the administration.

SDM, Patti, Alka Kalia, however, failed to respond to the messages sent to her.

