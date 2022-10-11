 Tarn Taran: Adarsh girl first in basketball : The Tribune India

Campus notes

Tarn Taran: Adarsh girl first in basketball

Tarn Taran: Adarsh girl first in basketball

Basketball players with their trophies. Gurbaxpuri

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: In the recently held zone-level sports competitions a girl of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, excelled by wining first position in one and second position in another basketball competition. Manisha Sood, the Principal of the Institute said the team of under-14 (Girls) of the school won the first position and the under-17 (Girls) team won the second position. Ten teams from different schools participated in the tournament. Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, the Director of the school management committee, in a function organised in the institution, gave away prizes to the players on Monday. Basketball coaches Sukhwinder Singh and Rajbir Kaur were also honored

Shuttlers prove mettle in league

Amristar: The Global Group of Institutes organised the ‘Global Badminton League’ Season-II 2022 on its campus today. The tournament, played on a knock-out basis for boys and girls, began with different departmental teams vying for the championship trophy. The participants displayed their sporting acumen on the court with powerful smashes, deft and well-placed drops to outplay their opponents during the intensely played matches. As many as 11 teams in the boys’ category and 10 teams in the girls’ category are participating in the Badminton League Season-II. Abhay Shukla B.Tech. CSE 5 th Sem and Harsh Sharma BTech. IT 5 th Sem. clinched first position in the boys events and Bhagyabee, BTeh. CSE 5 th Sem., Kaur, BTech. CSE 5th Sem stood first in the girls category. The Vice-Chairman of the Global Group of Institutes, Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, congratulated the winning teams.

Janvi first in Speller Championship

The Super Speller Championship was organised by the PG Department of English, DAV College, Amritsar. More than 270 students of the college participated in this championship. Principal Amardeep Gupta told the participants that if they want to be successful in such competitions, then they have to have a good grasp of the English language. Janvi of BCom stood first in the competition, followed by Anmol, Sumit Neb and Megha Mahajan, who jointly stood second, and Jasmine Kaur, Simar Arora, Jatin Mahajan and Zoya Talwar got the third prize. The head of the department, Prof Pradeep Celly, encouraged the students to come forward in such competitions and motivate them to read English books, magazines and newspapers regularly. He stressed the students to read the cover story and special articles. He said if one does not understand a line or paragraph, then read it repeatedly.

Bhavan’s Kala Kendra presents play

Bhavan’s SL school’s creative centre, Kala Kendra, staged a play titled Saanjha Tubbar, written and directed by Sudesh Vinkle. Artists from Alfaz Acting Academy presented the play in collaboration with Kala Kendra. It was the 75th presentation at Bhavan’s Kala Kendra, a fact that was celebrated by the members and all. The drama presented how a joint family faces all the crisis together and cooperation required to function successfully. While they celebrate each other’s contribution in the family, they also overcome clashes of personalities and opinions. Principal Anita Bhalla said that in modern times joint families are becoming extinct, its importance must be understood by the young generation.

Painting competition organised

On the spot painting competition was organized by District Child Welfare Council today at Red Cross Bhawan. 110 children from around 20 schools participated in these competitions. The event was presided over by Gurpreet Kaur Johal Sudan, wife of DC Harpeet Singh Sudan and prizes were given to winning children. She praised the efforts of Red Cross and said that competitions should be inclusively conducted for children with special needs. In this painting competition, artist Mala Chawla and Kulwant Singh, were the judges. Separate categories five to nine age, 10 to 16 years old, in addition, two special groups were created for deaf/mute children, children with special needs. Children who secured the first three positions in these competitions will participate in the state level petting competition to be held at Kapurthala on October 14.

Seminar on financial planning

PBN Senior Secondary School held seminar on financial planning to create awareness among students to save and invest in good schemes. Eminent economist VP Lumba and former principal of Hindu college was the resource person for the seminar. He stressed on the need to spend according to the means and made students aware regarding some economical crisis being faced by the world and their reasons including the Sri Lankan financial crisis. He cautioned that in a country, the culture of offering freebies often results in economical inequality, high inflation and slow GDP. He suggested that the government should earmark one percent of total GDP on the downtrodden and avoid destabilising the economy.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Saif Ali Khan owns property worth Rs 5,000 crore, but his children Sara, Ibrahim, Taimur and Jeh may not get a penny; here is why

2
Nation

Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

3
Nation

In unprecedented step, Supreme Court Collegium reveals names of members who objected to CJI's “circulation” method for appointing judges

4
Nation

UP announces 3-day state mourning; Mulayam Yadav to be cremated at native village with full state honours on Tuesday

5
World

Russia launches biggest air strikes since start of Ukraine war in revenge for Crimea bridge

6
Ludhiana

2014 Jamalpur fake encounter case: Life term for Akali leader, two dismissed cops

7
Diaspora

Incumbent on democracies to be responsible to other democracies, Jaishankar says on Khalistani activity in Canada

8
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

9
Delhi

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

10
World

West did not supply weapons to India for decades as it saw military dictatorship in region as its ‘preferred partner’: Jaishankar

Don't Miss

View All
In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment
Nation

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Top News

Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI’s method for appointing judges

Supreme Court Collegium names 2 who opposed CJI's method for appointing judges

Makes public details of recent controversy

Hate speeches need to be stopped: SC

Hate speeches need to be stopped: Supreme Court

Produce transcripts of Yati Narsinghanand’s interview, activ...

EAM chides Canada on Khalistani activity

EAM S Jaishankar chides Canada on Khalistani activity

Says freedom being misused by forces advocating bigotry

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank a/c details

India gets fourth set of Swiss bank account details

Mostly linked to businessmen, NRIs included

SP founder Mulayam Singh dies after prolonged illness

Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav dies after prolonged illness

State mourning in UP


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Amritsar: Man dies during treatment, doc booked for negligence

Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Boy kills self in Amritsar after mother elopes with her paramour

Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal seeks Akal Takht jathedar's intervention to contain crop residue burning

Nagar kirtan held in Amritsar ahead of Gurpurb

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open

CCTVs to capture culprits dumping garbage in open in Chandigarh

14 sites earmarked in Chandigarh for sale of green crackers

Green crackers developed by NEERI cause less noise, pollution

Panjab University student council elections on Oct 18

Mohali RPG attack: Chargesheet relies on forensic, technical evidence

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse deaths: 4-year-old Khushi was the only girl-child to be born after two generations in her family

Delhi building collapse: 2 more bodies recovered, toll climbs to 3

Religious conversion event: Delhi Police to question ex-minister Rajendra Pal Gautam on Tuesday

Police register FIR against organisers for ‘hate speech’ event in Delhi; VHP says ‘laughable’

CBI arrests Hyderabad-based businessman in Delhi excise policy case

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Food delivery boys on snatchers’ target

Proposal for paperless meets, councillors apprehensive

Farmers protest procurement delay

After 2 yrs, stir for closure of Coca-Cola unit resumes

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Now, new firm overcharging at DAC multi-level parking lot in Ludhiana

Ludhiana MC ignoring poor roads of Model Town market: Traders

Alert woman saves son from kidnapping attempt

Man held for snatching, 4 nabbed with drug, liquor

Minor girl, woman go missing; two booked

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

Increase challaning, DC tells officials

35 women phulkari artisans attend workshop at varsity

Party split wide open, factions hold separate dharnas

Cryogenic treatment can extend lifespan of stainless steel: Research