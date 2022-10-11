Tarn Taran: Adarsh girl first in basketball

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: In the recently held zone-level sports competitions a girl of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, excelled by wining first position in one and second position in another basketball competition. Manisha Sood, the Principal of the Institute said the team of under-14 (Girls) of the school won the first position and the under-17 (Girls) team won the second position. Ten teams from different schools participated in the tournament. Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, the Director of the school management committee, in a function organised in the institution, gave away prizes to the players on Monday. Basketball coaches Sukhwinder Singh and Rajbir Kaur were also honored

Shuttlers prove mettle in league

Amristar: The Global Group of Institutes organised the ‘Global Badminton League’ Season-II 2022 on its campus today. The tournament, played on a knock-out basis for boys and girls, began with different departmental teams vying for the championship trophy. The participants displayed their sporting acumen on the court with powerful smashes, deft and well-placed drops to outplay their opponents during the intensely played matches. As many as 11 teams in the boys’ category and 10 teams in the girls’ category are participating in the Badminton League Season-II. Abhay Shukla B.Tech. CSE 5 th Sem and Harsh Sharma BTech. IT 5 th Sem. clinched first position in the boys events and Bhagyabee, BTeh. CSE 5 th Sem., Kaur, BTech. CSE 5th Sem stood first in the girls category. The Vice-Chairman of the Global Group of Institutes, Dr Akashdeep Singh Chandi, congratulated the winning teams.

Janvi first in Speller Championship

The Super Speller Championship was organised by the PG Department of English, DAV College, Amritsar. More than 270 students of the college participated in this championship. Principal Amardeep Gupta told the participants that if they want to be successful in such competitions, then they have to have a good grasp of the English language. Janvi of BCom stood first in the competition, followed by Anmol, Sumit Neb and Megha Mahajan, who jointly stood second, and Jasmine Kaur, Simar Arora, Jatin Mahajan and Zoya Talwar got the third prize. The head of the department, Prof Pradeep Celly, encouraged the students to come forward in such competitions and motivate them to read English books, magazines and newspapers regularly. He stressed the students to read the cover story and special articles. He said if one does not understand a line or paragraph, then read it repeatedly.

Bhavan’s Kala Kendra presents play

Bhavan’s SL school’s creative centre, Kala Kendra, staged a play titled Saanjha Tubbar, written and directed by Sudesh Vinkle. Artists from Alfaz Acting Academy presented the play in collaboration with Kala Kendra. It was the 75th presentation at Bhavan’s Kala Kendra, a fact that was celebrated by the members and all. The drama presented how a joint family faces all the crisis together and cooperation required to function successfully. While they celebrate each other’s contribution in the family, they also overcome clashes of personalities and opinions. Principal Anita Bhalla said that in modern times joint families are becoming extinct, its importance must be understood by the young generation.

Painting competition organised

On the spot painting competition was organized by District Child Welfare Council today at Red Cross Bhawan. 110 children from around 20 schools participated in these competitions. The event was presided over by Gurpreet Kaur Johal Sudan, wife of DC Harpeet Singh Sudan and prizes were given to winning children. She praised the efforts of Red Cross and said that competitions should be inclusively conducted for children with special needs. In this painting competition, artist Mala Chawla and Kulwant Singh, were the judges. Separate categories five to nine age, 10 to 16 years old, in addition, two special groups were created for deaf/mute children, children with special needs. Children who secured the first three positions in these competitions will participate in the state level petting competition to be held at Kapurthala on October 14.

Seminar on financial planning

PBN Senior Secondary School held seminar on financial planning to create awareness among students to save and invest in good schemes. Eminent economist VP Lumba and former principal of Hindu college was the resource person for the seminar. He stressed on the need to spend according to the means and made students aware regarding some economical crisis being faced by the world and their reasons including the Sri Lankan financial crisis. He cautioned that in a country, the culture of offering freebies often results in economical inequality, high inflation and slow GDP. He suggested that the government should earmark one percent of total GDP on the downtrodden and avoid destabilising the economy.