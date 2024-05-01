Tarn Taran bags fourth spot in state with 96.42% Class XII pass percentage

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, April 30

Girls left boys behind in the Class XII exams, the results of which were declared today by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Tarn Taran has bagged the fourth position in the state out of 23 districts with 96.42 per cent pass percentage.

A total number of 12,502 students had appeared in Class XII exam out of which 12,055 student were declared pass by the PSEB.

Arashpreet Kaur of the Government Secondary School, Patti, secured 488/500 (97.60 per cent) and Sanobarpreet Kaur of United Senior Secondary School, Khemkaran, got 487/500 (97.40 per cent) marks and bagged a place in the state merit list.

In the PSEB Class VII results, Abiraj Singh of the Sri Bala Ji Senior Secondary School, Khemkaran, got 590/600 marks, Mehakpreet Kaur of Shaheed Udham Singh Senior Secondary School, Sarai Talwandi, secured 590/600 marks and Khushpreet Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Kot Budha, got 589/600. All three students managed to get a place in the state merit list.

#Punjab School Education Board #Tarn Taran