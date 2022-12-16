Tarn Taran Bar Assn members protest blocking of entry to judicial complex

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 15

Even as the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) has allegedly set an unhealthy precedent by locking the gates of the district judicial complex, the local administration has so far taken no action against the protesters.

The legal fraternity in the district is aghast at the turn of event in which the courts complex was blocked during a protest. The advocates stated that while the judicial officers were present in their respective courts, as many of them have residences inside the complex, litigants and their legal counsellors were left outside as the KMSC activists had locked the complex.

District Bar Association president Baldev Singh Gill said they had taken a serious note of the blocking of the entry to the judicial complex on Wednesday and demanded from the district administration to ensure that the same was not repeated in future. “We had announced a no work day on Wednesday to protest the high handedness of the farmers’ union,” he said.

Members of the legal fraternity stated that the KMSC had set a wrong precedent as in future more associations and unions would try to lock the courts complex to pressurise the administration to yield to their demands.

The KMSC had locked the administrative and judicial complex on Wednesday to seek compensation for the death of one Balwinder Singh who had died during the ongoing protest.