Tarn Taran Bar Association observes ‘no work’ day, residents suffer

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 30

On the call given by the Amritsar Bar Association, members of the Tarn Taran Bar Association on Tuesday observed ‘no work’ day.

The District Bar Association in its meeting held under the leadership of Baldev Singh Gill, president of the association, condemned the attack on Pardeep Kumar Saini, president of the Amritsar Bar Association, on Monday by anti-social elements. They also condemned the Amritsar police for not taking action against the assailants.

Owing to the lawyers’ strike, clients and others were put to great inconvenience. Most of the litigants came to know of the strike of the Bar Association members only when they had stepped into the court premises.

According to a rough estimate, around 3,000 persons come to the court daily. The judicial officers had to remain present in their respective courts in spite of ‘no work’ day announced by the lawyers. Some of the litigants who had come to the court from far-off places had to return disappointed.