Tarn Taran bypass to be widened under road projects

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 28

Punjab minister Harbhajan Singh ETO has announced widening of the Tarn Taran bypass to Circular Road stretch. The work is estimated to cost around Rs 4.6 crore.

A Minister for Power and Public Works, ETO on Friday laid the foundation stone of two stretches linking Jyotisar Road and Circular Road to Tarn Taran bypass at Jandiala Guru.

He said the state government led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was committed to providing basic facilities and new roads were being constructed to manage traffic smoothly and prevent road accidents. He said about Rs 4.65 crore would be spent on these two roads.

ETO said the road leading from the powerhouse to the crematorium at Jandiala Guru will be prepared at a cost of Rs 2.75 crore, and the entire road will be made of RCC (roller-compacted concrete). The road connecting Tarn Taran bypass to Circular Road near Grace Public School will also be constructed with RCC. It would be a 40-feet wide road and the entire project would be completed at a cost of Rs 1.90 crore, he said.

