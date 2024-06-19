Tarn Taran: DC asks officials to register food businesses

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran, June 18

Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar has asked the health department officials to ensure that all food businesses are registered under the Food Safety and Standards Act. The DC said that unregistered food businesses would be deemed as illegal and action would be taken against them as per law. He was presiding over a meeting of the district level advisory committee for food safety.

He asked the officials to act against food businesses that have not applied for the registration. While addressing the representatives of dairy industry, he said no adulteration in milk or its products would be tolerated. He asked the representatives of education department to ensure that mid-day meals served to students are as per the quality parameters of safety standards.

