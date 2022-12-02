Tarn Taran DC inspects MC office, govt schools

Tarn Taran, December 1
As many as 10 employees of the Municipal Council were found absent from their duties during the surprise checking conducted by Rishipal Singh, Deputy Commissioner, on Thursday. The Deputy Ccommissioner ordered departmental action against the absentees.
During the checking at the Government Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran, ordered departmental inquiry against two teachers for carrying their mobile phones in the classrooms.
Three teachers, who had parked their cars in the school ground, were served warning by the Deputy Commisioner. He said the playgrounds of the school in the district would be renovated with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act funds.
The Deputy Commisioner also conducted checking of the Government Elementary School, Aladinpur and Government Girls Senior Secondary School of Aladinpur village, Tarn Taran.
The Deputy Commisioner instructed the employees to do their duties sincerely with dedication to serve the public in a better way.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources
Gurpatwant Pannu, head of the banned terror outfit Sikhs For...
Sidhu Moosewala’s father happy at Goldy Brar’s detention, wants thorough investigation into son’s murder
Says the gangsters were not being questioned properly as to ...
Ludhiana court bomb blast conspirator Happy Malaysia arrested at Delhi airport
NIA had announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Harpreet Singh alias ...
Drone with 5kg heroin seized in Punjab's Tarn Taran
The hexacopter was recovered in a joint operation by the Pun...
Supreme Court quashes Kerala High Court order granting anticipatory bail to 4 in ISRO espionage case
A Bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar direct the HC t...