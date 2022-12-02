Tarn Taran DC inspects MC office, govt schools

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 1

As many as 10 employees of the Municipal Council were found absent from their duties during the surprise checking conducted by Rishipal Singh, Deputy Commissioner, on Thursday. The Deputy Ccommissioner ordered departmental action against the absentees.

During the checking at the Government Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran, ordered departmental inquiry against two teachers for carrying their mobile phones in the classrooms.

Three teachers, who had parked their cars in the school ground, were served warning by the Deputy Commisioner. He said the playgrounds of the school in the district would be renovated with the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act funds.

The Deputy Commisioner also conducted checking of the Government Elementary School, Aladinpur and Government Girls Senior Secondary School of Aladinpur village, Tarn Taran.

The Deputy Commisioner instructed the employees to do their duties sincerely with dedication to serve the public in a better way.