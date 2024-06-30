Tarn Taran DC takes stock of works under Rurban Mission

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 29

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar today assessed the progress of the development work being carried out in villages under the Union Government sponsored Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM).

In a meeting with officials concerned at the District Administrative Complex here on Saturday, the DC issued instructions regarding the development work, for which a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made.

He said that under the scheme, development work was being carried out in the cluster of Chohla Sahib block villages, where solar streetlights, renovation of roads, smart classrooms, anganwadi centres, open gyms, parks, sports grounds, farmer training centres, ultrasound machines, veterinary hospitals, soil testing machines, water tanks, RO systems, e-auto rickshaw projects, etc, had been completed.

The DC added that one silage centre was being built at a cost of Rs 6.6 crore at Sangatpur village and the renovation of 11 village ponds under the Thapar model was underway at a cost of Rs 2.65 crore. The DC instructed the officials concerned to complete the projects in time.

#Tarn Taran