Tarn Taran DC takes stock of works under Rurban Mission

Tarn Taran, June 29
Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar today assessed the progress of the development work being carried out in villages under the Union Government sponsored Shyama Prasad Mukherji Rurban Mission (SPMRM).
In a meeting with officials concerned at the District Administrative Complex here on Saturday, the DC issued instructions regarding the development work, for which a provision of Rs 100 crore has been made.
He said that under the scheme, development work was being carried out in the cluster of Chohla Sahib block villages, where solar streetlights, renovation of roads, smart classrooms, anganwadi centres, open gyms, parks, sports grounds, farmer training centres, ultrasound machines, veterinary hospitals, soil testing machines, water tanks, RO systems, e-auto rickshaw projects, etc, had been completed.
The DC added that one silage centre was being built at a cost of Rs 6.6 crore at Sangatpur village and the renovation of 11 village ponds under the Thapar model was underway at a cost of Rs 2.65 crore. The DC instructed the officials concerned to complete the projects in time.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Adios: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma retire from T20 Internationals after India win T20 World Cup
Kohli was the first to declare his decision after being adju...
INDCREDIBLE: Men in Blue edge out South Africa in cliffhanger to clinch second T20 World Cup title
Kohli announces T20I retirement | Bumrah player of the tourn...
It's not what we did today but what we did for past 3-4 years: Rohit
India defeated South Africa by seven runs in an engaging fin...
India hailed as ‘best team in tournament' after T20 World Cup win
Former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble wrote, “Cong...
Five Army men swept away in Ladakh river
Tank gets stuck while crossing Shyok