Tarn Taran DC visits schools

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 24

Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh on Saturday visited various government schools to have first-hand feedback from the parents of the students who had come to schools of their children on the mega Parent-Teacher Meet (PTM) organised on the instructions of the state government.

Talking to parents in the local SGAD Government Girls Senior Secondary School and Government High School, Tharu, the Deputy Commissioner appealed to the teachers to remain in touch with the parents of the students to extract better performance from students. He said the state government would uplift the standard of education and every possible step would be taken according to the suggestions received from the parents.

The DC also called upon the parents to visit their children’s school to get to know their performance. The DC laid stress on ensuring 100 per cent attendance of the students and instructed the teachers to repeatedly talk to the parents of students.