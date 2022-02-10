Tarn Taran diary: Making Goindwal Sahib industrial hub remains distant dream for decades

Tarn Taran diary: Making Goindwal Sahib industrial hub remains distant dream for decades

The Union Government, in 1980, had decided to develop Goindwal Sahib village of Tarn Taran district as an industrial point. The area was established by the third Sikh Guru, Sri Guru Amar Das Ji, and is situated on the banks of the Beas and connects Majha region with Doaba. Despite all this, the region has been in a state of neglect for decades. In 1980, the Centre, in its industrial policy, had established country’s first Nucleus Industrial Complex here. After Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Patiala, it was to be developed as the fourth biggest town of the state. The work was supposed to be completed in five phases. After the inauguration of the first phase on August 31, 1981, about 475 acres was acquired for industrial and residential purposes. To provide a single window service to entrepreneurs, a separate corporation, Goindwal Industrial and Investment Corporation (GIICO), was established to give early access to industrial units. But the 1984 Delhi riots ruined the said work and victims with industrial background came and settled here by establishing their industrial units. Despite the awkward situation, about 8,000 youth were given employment in the industrial units. For the second phase, the Union Government acquired 434 acres more in 1995 but the complex work took a back gear. The Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd (BHEL) had established its unit here. The units were closing due to non-payment of loans. Even the state government rolled back the GIICO and converted into an industrial focal point. The GIICO emerged into Punjab Small Industry and Import Corporation. At present, the number of closed units is more than the working ones. Later, the state government established a Central Jail which was not fit for industrial growth. Entrepreneurs highlighted their problems in front of political bigwigs but to no avail. During elections, many political parties have tried to lure entrepreneurs and raise the issue at the proper stage, but all this fallen on deaf ears. A big portion of the acquired land is lying vacant and the functional units have also been shut. Crores of rupees spent by the state and the Union governments had gone waste. Efforts should be made to re-establish the area.

Pit in middle of road

It seems five years are not enough to repair an unlevelled manhole in the middle of the main road near Dhaliwal Hospital in Tarn Taran. Residents said due to the negligence of the administration, the pit has become bigger by many feet in size. It is a matter of concern that this is not the only road that needs attention. All other roads of the town are in the same condition but nothing concrete has been done in this regard so far.

Man on a mission

Rana Ranvir Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, has been working to solve the problems of a common man. He highlights the issues by writing letters to the officials concerned. It was because of his efforts that the goods train from Amritsar to Khemkaran resumed, which stopped due to COVID-19. He also called on experts at the Goindwal Sahib bypass, which has become a major cause of accidents due to its six directions. Though the problem is yet to be solved, he is making all-out efforts to resolve the issue. The social worker has urged the administration to register e-rickshaws with the municipal council as the number of these vehicles had gone negligible. He was of the view that e-rickshaws were plying without any license, besides missing identity of the driver. He had suggested that these e-rickshaws be given a registration number free of cost and should be entered in the official record. He demands better sanitation facilities for Kasur Nullah as it was posing health hazards for the residents. Keeping in view his services, he had been nominated as the state general secretary of International Human Rights and Social Organisation.

