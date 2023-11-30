 Tarn Taran Diary: Bhullar family a house divided : The Tribune India

  Amritsar
  Tarn Taran Diary: Bhullar family a house divided

Tarn Taran Diary: Bhullar family a house divided

Tarn Taran Diary: Bhullar family a house divided


The Bhullar family of the district is well-known for its Congress background in the state’s political circles. Residents of Mehmoodpur village which falls in the border area say that the three senior members of the family have their own contacts at the grassroots level. The switchover to BJP by a member of the family has changed political equations in the district and political circles are keeping a close watch on the moves being made by other members of the family while gearing up for major political events in the days ahead. Gurchet Singh Bhullar, head of the family who is over 75 years of age, has represented Valtoha (presently Khemkaran) twice in1992 and then in the 2002 Punjab Vidhan Sabha election. He was the Irrigation Minister in the Captain Amarinder Singh government from 2002 onward and was the Chairman of Tubewell Corporation in the Beant Singh government. His two sons, Anoop Singh Bhullar and Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, started taking part in active politics from their college life. Sukhpal Singh Bhullar was chosen as national treasurer of the All India Youth Congress by Rahul Gandhi when he was the national president of the Youth Congress. The two brothers established their own contacts in the area which is dominated by Sikhs, especially the Jat Sikhs. Anoop Singh Bhullar heads a social organisation to help the needy. But just a few months back, he joined the BJP and is now active in party circles. Sukhpal Singh Bhullar was elected MLA from Khemkaran in 2017 and has a stronghold among Congress circles in the district as he was also nominated as president of the District Congress Committee before the 2017 Vidhan Sabha elections. All three members of the family — Gurchet Singh Bhullar, Anoop Singh Bhulllar and Sukhpal Singh Bhullar — have their own contacts. Gurchet Singh Bhullar has not made clear his stand, whether to go with elder son Anoop Singh Bhullar to the BJP or remain with his younger son Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, a former Congress MLA. In the election of 2017, Gurchet Singh Bhullar made a failed bid to seek the Congress ticket. Gurchet Singh Bhullar lives with his elder son Anoop Singh Bhullar. Political observers have been watching each step of the Bhullar family to ascertain which way the wind will blow in the coming days.

Concern over decline in reading habits among youth

In a meeting organised at Bhai Mohan Singh Vaid Yadgari Library, Tarn Taran, litterateur expressed their worry over the decline in reading habits among the new generation. The occasion was the release of two books, ‘Das Kille Zameen’ (Ten acres of land) and ‘Mera Peet’ (My Peet — name of the dog) authored by Narinder Singh Pannu, an established writer. The function was organised by Punjabi Sahit Sabha and Sabhiacharak Kender, Tarn Taran. Balbir Singh Bhail, Jaswinder Singh Dhillon and Keerat Partap Singh were among those who spoke on the occasion. The speakers voiced concern over the fact that the new generation was losing its taste in reading books as it had adopted mobile phone as its ‘close friend’ which was causing mental and physical trouble to the youngsters. They also appealed to the youth to mend their ways and read books as their hobby which has a lasting effect on the mind. Poets recited their poems on the occasion.

AAP volunteers for MC work raise hackles

The facility of volunteers extended by the ruling AAP to residents of Tarn Taran in case they face any problem related to work at the Municipal Council, Tarn Taran, is proving to be controversial with political opponents and Municipal Council employees raising questions. The party installed a huge notice board in the Municipal Council complex appealing to the general public to contact the specific volunteers of AAP for help in case of any trouble. The party has deputed 17 individuals or teams to extend help for tasks like change of property, house maps, street lights, property tax, water and sewerage bills, Awas Yojana, traffic in bazaars, playgrounds, condition of roads and streets, death & birth certificates, sanitation, water supply, sewerage blockage, fire brigade and rehri market etc. The ruling party’s move has not been welcomed either by the general public or employee of the Municipal Council. The MC employees said they are already doing their work honestly and that senior officials are there to instruct them in case of any lapse. Some MC employees said that the nominated volunteers come directly to them to show their clout and put undue pressure on them. Members of the rival political parties said it was clear misuse of government office to lure citizens towards the ruling party. Bhupinder Singh Khera, former president of the Municipal Council, said under the set norms, no private person is allowed to interfere in official working. Avtar Singh Taneja, former vice-president of the Municipal Council, said the appeal was from a certain political party and the volunteers mentioned on the board are not elected members and that it was a wrong practice.

Gurbaxpuri

#BJP #Congress #Tarn Taran


