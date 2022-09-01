Tarn Taran diary: Border villages cry for health infra

The Health Department, Punjab, has totally failed to provide proper health services to 70 border area villages falling in Khemkaran block for years. Though one Community Health Centre is opened in Khemkaran, two Primary Health Centres — one each in Rajoke and Valtoha — and 18 sub-centres (health and wellness centres) are in the Khemkaran block. They have no primary infrastructure. The block has a population of 1.7 lakh. In the area, the state government had recently established two Aam Aadmi Clinics in Khalra and Basarake. It would be transpired later how effective these are proving in providing health care services to people. But the existing healthcare infrastructure is in shambles. Even eight posts of medical officers and two posts of dental officers have been lying vacant over the years, as a result of which OPD services often take a hit. Besides, as regards 18 health and wellness centres (sub-centres), these are never visited by a medical officer, depriving border area residents of health care. Out of a total of 18 posts of multi-purpose health worker (women), 14 have been lying vacant over the years. The health centres also face a shortage of class four employees with 15 posts out of a total of 33 lying vacant. Surjit Singh Bhura, a farmers’ leader, said despite a hue and cry raised repeatedly over poor health care by local residents, the situation remains the same leaving people at the mercy of quacks and expensive private hospitals, which are situated at a distance. The Khemkaran hospital is one of the 200 hospitals in the state, which were upgraded with speciality services some time ago, but it has failed to provide health services to people. It was supposed to have a surgeon, gynaecologist, paediatrician and other specialist doctors, but the facility continues to reel under the shortage of staff.

Women join protest against drug menace

Women held a protest against the drug menace in the district by raising voice against it. It was a matter of great satisfaction that womenfolk decided to fight against the evil with an iron hand. Mukhtiar Singh Patti, patron, ‘Kaffan Bol Pia’ (coffin spoke at last), has been raising voice against the drug menace for the past eight years when his young son died of drugs.

Women members of a farm union raise slogans in Tarn Taran.

He held a protest with his traditional black dress in front of the official residence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh a few days ago highlighting easy availability of drugs in the state. An environmentalist, Gurmeet Singh Chabal, too had raised voice against the issue. Farmer unions too have started a special move to unite womenfolk against the menace. The unions had started forming village-level committees of women to raise awareness of the menace. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharash Committee, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) and others have formed committees of women in villages. Let’s hope for some positive results!

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)