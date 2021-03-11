Tarn Taran diary: Canal system heading towards collapse

The government’s apathy towards the canal irrigation system and the general lack of interest among farmers on using canal water have resulted in disappearing of canal minors and irrigation channels in most of the rural belt in the district. Having no use for this infrastructure anymore, the farmers in many areas have encroached upon the land where these canal minors and irrigation channels used to run. In such areas, despite government’s lack of interest, the farmers are using the canal irrigation system as they arrange for cleaning and maintenance of canal minors by pooling their resources. Rajbir Singh, Manjinder Singh of Rakh Sheron village, Lambardar Avtar Singh of Usman and other farmers of different villages falling under Usman minor distributor system said the farmers had hardly seen canal water reaching to their fields for the past about 20 years. The farmers recalled that for renovating the irrigation system remodelling was done about 18 years back but it created more problems for them. The farmers of Vein Poin, Lalpura, Varana, Dhotian, Dugri, Rakhsheron, Usman, Sheron , Chambal villages who had been taking irrigation water from Usman minor said the problem created by remodelling of irrigation system was much acute than the previous. The level of the distributary of Usman minor had been made at a lower elevation than the farmer’s fields. As a result the water was not reaching to the fields of the farmers. Many farmers think that in the present system reaching of the canal water to their fields was not possible even as the Khals (one way of drain to supply water from the minor) have also disappeared. No doubt the canal water is the life line of the farmers of this border district as the ground water is salty, reason why this area was called “Khara Majha”. Amarinder Singh, a resident Thakarpura village near Patti, said by consuming groundwater most of the villagers complain of knee and other joint pain problems. He said about 90 per cent of the residents have developed dental problems. The residents of other villages too face similar issues. A number of village panchayats have sent resolutions to the state government but their problems had not been resolved. The problem may be resolved with the sincere efforts of the state and the Centre by providing the residents clean and sufficient canal water without delay.

Kar Sewa sect develops 137th mini forest

Baba Sewa Singh plants a sapling in Dinewal village in Tarn Taran.

The Kar Sewa sect Khadoor Sahib under the patronship of Baba Sewa Singh established a mini-forest in Dinewal village recently. The sect started planning saplings in the common places and on the road sides from 1999 on a very large scale. The sect on the occasion of 550th birth celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev in November 2019 declared to erect forests, the old heritage concept of society to enrich the pollution free atmosphere. The mini forest developed in Dinewal ‘Guru Nanak Memorial Forest’ is the 137th forest in this chain. One acre land was provided by Dr Gurwinder Singh Samra for the purpose. The followers of Kar Sewa sect planted 52 varieties of saplings on the occasion. Baba Sewa Singh urged people to plant saplings to maintain balance in the atmosphere.

Doc couple highlights health-environment link

MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal rides a bicycle to promote cycling as a habit.

A medico couple have made it a mission to raise awareness among people on good health and environmental protection. The couple Dr Gurkirat Singh Aulakh, an Orthopaedic surgeon and his better half Dr Sukhbir Kaur Aulakh District Health Officer (DHO), Tarn Taran, organised an introspective symposium on the topic in Tarn Taran. AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal participated in the symposium. Dr GS Aulakh had authored two poetry books namely — The Cup of Tea and Beauty Unto Eternity. In his address, Aulakh highlighted the importance to one and all in maintaining the nature’s marvel, a healthy environment. He also encouraged people to ride the bicycle for healthy life and clean environment. Dr Sukhbir Kaur stressed upon the participants to do breathing exercises for half an hour daily along with walking or cycling. Dr Kashmir Singh on behalf of the couple distributed t-shirts to the participants stressing on the topic. MLA Dr Sohal used to ride bicycle on his way to Civil Hospital, Tarn Taran, during his service in the Health Department. MLA Sohal led the cycle rally organised on the occasion.

Contributed by Gurbaxpuri