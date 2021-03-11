Tarn Taran Diary: Despite warnings, farm fires rage on

Stubble burning continues unabated in the district with impunity. The District Magistrate had warned of strict action against those responsible for farm fires as apart from being a health hazard, the menace was adds to air pollution. The trend creates problem for commuters crossing from the road and particularly from the National Highway and the main road from where they go to their offices. A few days back, Sukhwinder Singh of Jodhpur village lost his life in an accident at Chohla Sahib village when her was waiting for the smoke to get cleared. The fire occurred from the fields had created much loss at certain places in the residential areas too as it when uncontrolled. The administration in one way hesitates to take action against the farmers indulging in this act as they come to protest against the move of the administration. Captain Pargat Singh, GOG in charge, Bhikhiwind, said of the 155 villages under his jurisdiction of action, 26 incidents of stubble burning had been reported to the higher authorities. He said two youths in Machhike village received burn injuries due to the fire a few days back. He said as many as 80 minor incidents too had been reported from the area villages. Captain Pargat Singh said even then there was at least this time firing incidents had been decreased to some extent in the district. Jagwinder Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer (CAO) and Sakattar Singh Bal Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban) could not be reached for comments.

Activists discuss social issues

Leaders of various social bodies during an event in Tarn Taran.

Various organisations of teachers, employees, farmers, students and other sections of society discussed issues such as unemployment, corruption, drugs, agri crisis and communal conflicts. They had gathered at an event organised to honour Nachhattar Singh, an employee leader, after his superannuation from the Education Department after putting his 31 years of service in Tarn Taran. Besides the representatives of the teachers’ organisations, leaders of the organisations of other department, farmers, students, pensioners etc too participated on the occasion. Jarmanjit Singh Chhajalwaddi , Ashwani Avasthi, Harinder Dosanjh, Kashmir Singh Chohla, Mamta Sharma, Sarabjit Bhorsi, Kanwaljit Kaur Chhajalwaddi , Harjit Kaur Chohla were among the other known leaders from different walks addressed in the gathering.

Contributed by Gurbaxpuri