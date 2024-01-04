Tarn Taran Diary: DLSA in service of crime victims

The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is doing a yeoman’s work for crime victims. There were reports that in case of mob attack and accidents, the victim were deprived of compensation and the Authority is working to ensure no such thing happens. The DLSA was making the public aware that in case the accused is not identified; even then the victims are eligible to claim compensation as there are committees at the district and state level to listen to the victims. Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, said that under the guidance of Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA, people were awakening to their rights to get compensation even in cases where the accused had not been identified. Pratima Arora said that the DLSA is working with a missionary spirit to help the general public and the victims. The judge said even the dependents of victims were eligible for compensation in case of death like in road accidents. Lawyers and para legal volunteers (PLV) are part of the DLSA who inform the public about a social cause. There was a provision that victims of injuries, acid attack, rape, atrocities and other categories come under the facility. Those concerned and the dependents of victims may come to claim their rights against the crime within six months but in genuine cases, the time limit may be overlooked by the DLSA or the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA). Though the DLSA has been organising seminars in the villages for this purpose, it also goes to the spot where people gather in large numbers. Victims with serious injuries too come under the category with 40 per cent impact on the body. There is a provision for the rehabilitation of women and children with DLSA in the district and SLSA at the state level. Pratima Arora said that in case of need, the victims may contact on the toll-free number 1968 or on 01852-223291 in Tarn Taran.

Public ‘inconvenience’

The public toilet that emanates foul smell in the city.

In the holy city of Tarn Taran, the Municipal Council has failed to provide the facility of public toilets which exist only in name. Most toilets are not in working order and run without a sweeper and facility for water. Tarn Taran city has a population of more than one lakh and an equal number of people visit the town daily as it serves as a market place for the nearby villages. On the monthly Chaudas-Amavas Mela, lakhs of devotees come to pay their respects at Darbar Sahib. The Municipal Council claims that there are 12 toilets for the public. There is a public toilet outside the Government Elementary School, Chaunk Char Khanbha, which has been declared non-functional but even then it is being used and remains open. No notice board has been pasted on the wall or at the door. As a result, the toilet is being used frequently. No sweeper has been deputed here to clean and the water facility too has been disconnected. The Municipal Council has the responsibility to impart lessons in cleanliness to the residents violating the rules. The staff of the elementary school and shopkeepers in the vicinity like Paramjit Singh and Surjit Singh said that the foul smell emanating from the toilet was unbearable but there was no one to listen to their problems. They affected people said that they were facing harassment, especially the shopkeepers, as they are forced to use the dirty toilets throughout the year. Shamsher Singh, Sanitary Inspector, said there are more toilets which have been declared non-functional. Out of the 12 toilets, seven are to be rebuilt and tenders are being floated for this. Gurbaxpuri

