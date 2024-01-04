 Tarn Taran Diary: DLSA in service of crime victims : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Tarn Taran Diary: DLSA in service of crime victims

Tarn Taran Diary: DLSA in service of crime victims

Tarn Taran Diary: DLSA in service of crime victims

DLSA volunteers making people aware of their right to compensation in crime cases.



The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) is doing a yeoman’s work for crime victims. There were reports that in case of mob attack and accidents, the victim were deprived of compensation and the Authority is working to ensure no such thing happens. The DLSA was making the public aware that in case the accused is not identified; even then the victims are eligible to claim compensation as there are committees at the district and state level to listen to the victims. Pratima Arora, Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, said that under the guidance of Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson, DLSA, people were awakening to their rights to get compensation even in cases where the accused had not been identified. Pratima Arora said that the DLSA is working with a missionary spirit to help the general public and the victims. The judge said even the dependents of victims were eligible for compensation in case of death like in road accidents. Lawyers and para legal volunteers (PLV) are part of the DLSA who inform the public about a social cause. There was a provision that victims of injuries, acid attack, rape, atrocities and other categories come under the facility. Those concerned and the dependents of victims may come to claim their rights against the crime within six months but in genuine cases, the time limit may be overlooked by the DLSA or the State Legal Services Authority (SLSA). Though the DLSA has been organising seminars in the villages for this purpose, it also goes to the spot where people gather in large numbers. Victims with serious injuries too come under the category with 40 per cent impact on the body. There is a provision for the rehabilitation of women and children with DLSA in the district and SLSA at the state level. Pratima Arora said that in case of need, the victims may contact on the toll-free number 1968 or on 01852-223291 in Tarn Taran.

Public ‘inconvenience’

The public toilet that emanates foul smell in the city.

In the holy city of Tarn Taran, the Municipal Council has failed to provide the facility of public toilets which exist only in name. Most toilets are not in working order and run without a sweeper and facility for water. Tarn Taran city has a population of more than one lakh and an equal number of people visit the town daily as it serves as a market place for the nearby villages. On the monthly Chaudas-Amavas Mela, lakhs of devotees come to pay their respects at Darbar Sahib. The Municipal Council claims that there are 12 toilets for the public. There is a public toilet outside the Government Elementary School, Chaunk Char Khanbha, which has been declared non-functional but even then it is being used and remains open. No notice board has been pasted on the wall or at the door. As a result, the toilet is being used frequently. No sweeper has been deputed here to clean and the water facility too has been disconnected. The Municipal Council has the responsibility to impart lessons in cleanliness to the residents violating the rules. The staff of the elementary school and shopkeepers in the vicinity like Paramjit Singh and Surjit Singh said that the foul smell emanating from the toilet was unbearable but there was no one to listen to their problems. They affected people said that they were facing harassment, especially the shopkeepers, as they are forced to use the dirty toilets throughout the year. Shamsher Singh, Sanitary Inspector, said there are more toilets which have been declared non-functional. Out of the 12 toilets, seven are to be rebuilt and tenders are being floated for this. Gurbaxpuri

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Sanjay Kundu back as Himachal Pradesh DGP; Supreme Court stays High Court order to shift him

2
Haryana

Fresh protest erupts in Indian wrestling; this time against Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh

3
Entertainment

How a fraud posing as cop convinced Bollywood actor that she had drugs in her parcel; robs her of lakhs

4
Haryana

Giving lift to strangers on Haryana highway costs trader his car, Rs 2.5 lakh, lands him in hospital

5
Haryana

Former model Divya Pahuja, out on bail in case related to gangster Gadoli’s 'fake' encounter, shot dead in Gurugram hotel

6
Punjab

Man from Punjab's Gurdaspur held at Delhi airport for carrying 50 cartridges in his baggage

7
World

Over 100 killed, 188 injured in twin blasts at ceremony honouring slain Iranian commander Soleimani

8
Trending

Why are Canada goose jackets being stolen by youngsters; From breaking cars to knife attacks, 83 pc rise in coat muggings in UK

9
Entertainment

Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira marries long-time partner Nupur Shikhare

10
India

No ground to order investigation by SIT into allegations against Adani group, says Supreme Court

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi
Punjab

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali
Himachal

5-day Winter Carnival begins at Manali

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero
J & K

Waterbodies across Kashmir Valley freeze, temperature plummets below zero

Hisar colder than Shimla during day
Haryana

Hisar colder than Shimla during day

Cold wave brings max temp down to 15.6°C
Bathinda

Cold wave in Punjab brings max temp down to 15.6°C

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall
Himachal

In a first, PWD to use calcium chloride to prevent ice formation after snowfall

UNESCO award for Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli
Amritsar

UNESCO award for Amritsar's Rambagh Gate & Ramparts, Gurdaspur’s Peepal Haveli

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court
Punjab

43K calls made from 2 phones in Ferozepur jail drug racket: High Court

Top News

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

The 55-year-old AAP national convenor had refused to depose ...

AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested, roads to his Delhi house blocked; police denies charge

AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested; roads to his Delhi house blocked; police deny charge

2 wanted sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter

2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter

The Delhi Crime Branch arrests Kapil (22) and Rahul (19), bo...

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

Gurugram hotel owner shot Punjab model Divya Pahuja for blackmailing him with his 'obscene pictures'; CCTV shows body dragged into blue BMW car

She had recently secured bail after 7 years in connection wi...

Jaishankar recalls how Pandit Nehru was hesitant in taking assistance from US following 1962 war with China

Jaishankar recalls how Nehru was hesitant in taking help from US following 1962 war with China

The Union minister was speaking at the launch of his new boo...


Cities

View All

Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar: Drivers not always at fault, say transporters

Amritsar district administration mulls opening another food street in Golbagh

SGPC forms legal panel to pursue case of disappearance of Akal Takht ex-Jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke

Tarn Taran: Police raid kite shops; two held, 20 rolls of synthetic string seized

19-kg heroin seizure baffles Amritsar police

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

68% outlets out of fuel in Bathinda: Petroleum body

Punjab awarded for Bathinda honey in Delhi

Breach at Bheni distributary, Talwandi Sabo power plant partially shuts down

Lt Gen Nagendra Singh takes command of Chetak Corps

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

Chandigarh Administration allocates land to NIA, ED, Ladakh

After two more foggy days, maximum temperature to touch 19° C in Chandigarh

Panchkula: Fencing of bridge on to check dumping of waste in Ghaggar

Medical store raided in Burail, illicit drugs seized

Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana have highest cybercrime rate in India

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

ED examining Delhi CM’s reply; may issue fresh summons to Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy case

AAP claims Arvind Kejriwal to be arrested; roads to his Delhi house blocked; police deny charge

2 sharpshooters of Himanshu and Naveen Bali gang arrested in Delhi following encounter

Delhi, Chandigarh, Haryana have highest cybercrime rate in India

Delhi’s max temperature dips 4°C below normal

Cops detain protesting truck union chief near Rama Mandi

Cops detain protesting truck union chief near Jalandhar's Rama Mandi

Jalandhar: Mother seeks Rs 50L blood money to save son on death row in Dubai

Jalandhar: Woman dies, 16-yr-old daughter hurt as car collides with scooter

Jalandhar: Cops keep tight vigil on anti-social elements

Campaign heats up for NRI Sabha president election

Oil tanker catches massive fire on national highway in Khanna

Oil tanker catches massive fire on national highway in Khanna

Residents oppose another bid to run carcass utilisation plant

Cold wave, dense fog to continue

Work on upcoming Ludhiana-Ropar highway remains stalled for land

32-yr-old man ends life, wife, paramour booked

Protest triggers snarl-ups on Patiala-Rajpura Road

Protest triggers snarl-ups on Patiala-Rajpura Road

Residents of Ward No. 22 in Fatehgarh Sahib hold protest over choked sewers

Man in inebriated state enters gurdwara in Patiala, held

District Bar Association honours three members selected as judicial officers

Patiala DC orders MC to expedite construction of sheds for strays