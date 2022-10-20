Tarn Taran diary: Drug abuse menace grips district

The trend of consuming a heavy dose of Pregabalin tablets by the addicts on a large scale has baffled the health authorities in this border district. As a matter of routine, Pregabalin is used for the treatment of neurogenic pain in diabetic patients, as an anti-anxiety and general pain medicine. It is a serious matter that Pregabalin is easily available in the market without any prescription and can be procured from chemist shops without much query and in the desired quantity. An expert in the field, while speaking on the condition of anonymity, said it is a new marketing trend which is being seen for some time among the addicts who come to the de-addiction centre for treatment. There is no pre-treatment or prevention plan for this drug. It has been restricted for use in several advanced nations but its easy availability in the area underlines the need for tightening the nose around the consumption of such drugs. It is a serious matter that some of the addicts consuming Pregabalin use it to get a high along with other medicines or drugs to serve their purpose. This medicine had come in the market when the numbers of addict ran into almost a million in a state notorious for drug consumption which was proving to be a herculean task for the government to tackle. “This medication in such large quantity can lead to severe respiratory depression and death. With long-term use, the patient can become dependent and experience withdrawal symptoms,” said the Medical officer. Civil Surgeon Dr Seema confirmed that a study had appeared in the health department which revealed that Pregabalin is being used by the addicts on a large scale. The authorities and law enforcement agencies regard the consequences of the drug being sold in bulk at several medical shops across the district as a dangerous trend.

Health Dept launches special campaign

Dr Sukhbir Kaur

With the festival season upon us, the Health department has launched a special campaign to make people aware of adulterated and unhealthy eatables. Under the guidelines issued by Monish Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, a team of the health department is visiting various eatable joints to check the quality of their products. The Health Department is also organising awareness camps in remote areas. Dr Sukhbir Kaur, District Health Officer, had appealed to the people to avoid artificially coloured sweets and to avoid eatables covered with foil besides ensuring its hygienic handling. Dr Sukhbir said with changing food habits of the millennials, clubbed with sedentary lifestyle and fast food, there has been a global rise in obesity and ironically the hard working ‘ Majha belt ‘ of Punjab is no exception. She added that during the festive season, the demand for palate-enriching specialties increases, so the department launched the campaign to make people aware of it. Dr Kaur said the department has been monitoring the tasks entrusted and creating awareness regarding the licensing and quality operation ability of food joints .

Contributed by Gurbaxpuri

#tarn taran