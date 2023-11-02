 Tarn Taran Diary: Few taker for quarters in Police Avenue : The Tribune India

There are few taker for the quarters in Police Avenue, Tarn Taran, which was once the first choice of policemen who felt secure here not just because of tight security but also because it was easily approachable from all sides. It was easy to move to Amritsar, Delhi and Chandigarh from here besides other places in the district which was advantageous for the policemen deputed at other police stations rather than Tarn Taran like Patti, Khemkaran, Khalra, Bhikhiwind, Goindwal Sahib, Chohla Sahib and Harike etc. With 420 residential quarters constructed about 24 years back, there is a three storied building which is situated in a pollution-free atmosphere in calm natural surroundings. Also, there are playgrounds for football, hockey and athletics. The Tarn Taran sports stadium with a synthetic athletics track and indoor sports stadium are a stone’s throw away from the Police Avenue. With the esteemed efforts of Baba Jagtar Singh, head of Kar Sewa sect, Tarn Taran, a gurdwara has been constructed near the Police Avenue. There were times when the policemen wishing to stay here would bring the recommendations of influential persons like senior politicians or DGP rank officials to get the residential quarter allotted. With the passage of time, the police department has not released grants for maintenance, even for white-washing or paint. Reports are rife that the police recovered drugs from its own housing colony and groupism among the policemen had taken a serious turn. Complaints were received by the City Police, Tarn Taran in this regard. At present, only half the quarters are occupied and the remaining half are vacant for the last many years not only causing loss to the state exchequer but also resulting in damage to the locked quarters. The families occupying the quarters said it was a fact that the department had not released grants for maintenance. The poor condition of the sewerage system and filthy drinking water has also affected the quality of life there. Space for the park is lying unattended with no flowers or plants. The roads in Police Avenue are broken. These are the reasons why only very few policemen are ready to live in their own colony which is leading to an increasing number of vacant quarters. Perhaps senior officials in the police department are in no mood to think over it seriously.

In service of humanity

Shri Sathya Sai Sewa (SSSS), Patti, a respected religious organisation associated with Satya Sai Baba has been serving humanity with zeal for the last many years. Activists of the organisation are leaving no stone unturned whenever someone needy comes with a genuine cause. Patti town with a population of more than 50,000 along with its surrounding areas lies in the border belt where in spite of the tall claims of the government and the administration, required facilities for higher education, critical health requirement, jobs and industry are lacking. Anil Kumar Sharma, president of the organisation’s Patti branch, said the area lacks health services and people often face problems in moving patients to Amritsar, Chandigarh and Ferozepur in an ambulance. He said the organisation had been taking notice of the problem seriously and now with the blessings of Satya Sai Baba, a new ambulance van has been purchased for transporting the poor patients to the required destination. Anil Sharma said within the jurisdiction of Tarn Taran district, the service would be free of cost and outside the district, only fuel (petrol) charges would be levied. Anil Sharma said the organisation did a remarkable work during the Covid-19 pandemic in delivering food and ration to the needy. The organisation runs free coaching classes for students from the slum areas and a free sewing (training) centre. The Patti branch of the organisation has also adopted some school students from the slum areas.

School of Eminence lacking in facilities

School of Eminence, Tarn Taran, better known as Government Senior Secondary School, Tarn Taran, is lacking in proper facilities. Besides a shortage of staff, there is not enough space available to park vehicles and playgrounds for students to play. Of the 1,300 students, about 300 come on bicycles and have to park their bicycles by the roadside causing traffic hazards. There is no facility to park four-wheelers even for the staff. — Gurbaxpuri

