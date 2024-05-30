Tarn Taran Diary: Independent candidates dominate Khadoor Sahib contest

In the history of Tarn Taran, the 2024 Lok Sabha election is the first in which an Independent candidate has been considered to be a main contestant from the Khadoor Sahib constituency. Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency was previously known by the name of Tarn Taran. Khadoor Sahib village is a sub-division of Tarn Taran district.

There are a total of 27 candidates in the fray and 18 are Independent candidates.

Of the remaining nine, Kulbir Singh Zira (Congress), Manjit Singh Manna (BJP), Virsa Singh Valtoha (SAD), Laljit Singh Bhullar (AAP) and Satnam Singh (BSP) are the five candidates from recognised national or state political parties. Four candidates who are from unrecognised registered parties include Chain Singh (AAS Punjab), which is a registered party, Gurdial Singh (CPI), Dilbag Singh (All India Mazdoor Party – Rangreta, also a registered party) and Naveen Kumar Sharma (Sanjhi Virasat Party).

Out of the 18 Independent candidates, Amritpal Singh, head of ‘Waris Punjab De’ is considered to be one of the main contestants. There are reports that besides Amritpal Singh, the main contestants are Laljit Singh Bhullar, Kulbir Singh Zira, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Manjit Singh Manna and others. In the history of Tarn Taran, it is also the first Lok Sabha election when there is a multi-cornered contest with an Independent candidate emerging as a frontliner. In the Lok Sabha election of 2019, there was Paramjit Kaur Khalra, wife of slain human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who was in the fray but she was not a very strong candidate though she made the contest triangular.

Amritpal Singh of ‘Waris Punjab De’ is an Independent candidate, presently lodged in Dibrugarh (Assam) jail and his election campaign is being launched by his aged parents and other supporters. One of the Independent candidates, Jaswant Singh, has extended his support to Amritpal Singh already. The counting is to be held on June 4 and all things will become clear on that day. Amritpal Singh who is considered as hardcore has been introducing himself as a separatist and gaining support from the youth. The other candidates Laljit Singh Bhullar, Kulbir Singh Zira, Viras Singh Valtoha and Manjit Singh Manna too have their following in the constituency. There are reports that in the election of 1989 when the SAD (Amritsar) president won, he too was the candidate of a political party established already. (contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Kisan organisation warns Uttarakhand government

The Kisan Mazoor Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, has warned the Uttarakhand Government against its orders to confiscate the property of Sarabjit Singh, a resident of Mianwind village in Tarn Taran district. Sarabjit Singh and his associate Amarjit Singh had shot dead Tarsem Singh, head of Gurdwara Nanakmatta, Uttarakhand on March 28 in the gurdwara complex. The accused Sarabjit Singh and Amarjit Singh are absconding and the police of Uttarakhand state has declared them as proclaimed offenders and issued orders to confiscate the property of the accused. The Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, a well known farmers’ union, has taken serious note of the orders of the Uttarakhand state and declared that the KMSC would not allow the state of Uttarakhand to confiscate the property of the family. Dial Singh Mianwind, Satnam Singh Khojkipur, Sukhchain Singh Allowal and other leaders of the KMSC said that it is Sarabjit Singh who had committed the crime and he should be punished according to the law and the family should not be harassed. The KMSC is vigilant and whenever it feels that the Uttarakhand police is coming to confiscate the family’s property, it must oppose the move. The KMSC staged a dharna in front of the residence of Sarabjit Singh to oppose the move of the Uttarakhand police when it was expected to come to the village to confiscate the property. There are reports Tarsem, who was shot dead by Sarabjit and Amarjit, was allegedly violating Sikh Rehat Maryada at the gurdwara.

KMSC activists stage a dharna. Gurbaxpuri



Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha #Tarn Taran