 Tarn Taran Diary: Judicial officers come to aid of flood-affected people : The Tribune India

District and Sessions Judge Priya Sood offering potable water at Ghadum (Harike) village in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri



The judiciary which is known to be busy spared its time to help the flood affected people of Harike area. With the media highlighting the issue, the scarcity of drinking water came to the notice of judicial officers. Priya Sood, District and Sessions Judge, contacted Gopal Pandher, proprietor of the Asian Health Food Bisleri Company, Ludhiana, which assured of help and sent 250 cases of water to be distributed among the needy. The District and Sessions Judge along with other judicial officers went to Ghadum at the site of the breach in Sutlej after it was plugged and offered water bottles to the thirsty. Speaking on the occasion, the judge assured the people of all help at an appropriate time. The judicial officer also appreciated the services of other donors and religious sects that came to plug the breach in the embankment on the Sutlej river. Though the breach has been plugged, even then work to strengthen the bundh is still on with more than 200 followers of religious sects and local farmers present there. Followers of the religious sects too were serving drinking water to people whose residential complexes are still surrounded by flood waters. Donors and social activists in large numbers visited the area to help the needy during the crisis. Elderly residents of the area said they had witnessed such calamity for the first time in their life. There are reports that crops on 50,000 acres of land, from Harike to Muthianwala, the country’s last village at the Indo-Pak border, is still inundated with flood water.

Nehru Yuva Kendra officer all praise for Punjabi culture

Jasleen Kaur, Dist Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra.

Jasleen Kaur, District Youth Officer, Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), who has been working in Tarn Taran for the last three years is all praise for Punjabi culture. Jasleen Kaur who was born and was brought up in Jammu and Kashmir said that the Punjabi culture is so full of tradition and nationalistic spirit that she has made up her mind to serve for some more years in Punjab. Jasleen Kaur informed that out of 550 villages in Tarn Taran district, she had established Youth Clubs in 386 where cultural programmes are usually organised. She added that the clubs which are working for the welfare of the youth by making them aware about the different welfare schemes of the Union Government are also working to create anti-drug awareness. She said that the main aim of the NYK is to establish youth clubs to boost sports among the youngsters to prevent them from falling prey to drugs. She said that there are as many as 9,000 members of youth clubs in the district. She said that NYK too organises seminars in villages, educational institutions and public places against drugs and other social problems. Cultural and sports programmes are organised to make the youth mentally and physically fit.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

