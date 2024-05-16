Tarn Taran Diary: Keen contest in Panthic seat of Khadoor Sahib

The election for Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha seat is going to be a keenly contested one. For this parliamentary seat, 43 sets of nomination papers have been filed till May 14 which was the last date for filing nominations. There are certain candidates who have filed duplicate sets of papers. Likewise, there is Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress whose wife has filed papers as a covering candidate. Gauravdeep Singh Valtoha is the covering candidate for his father Virsa Singh Valtoha, the SAD candidate. Tarsem Singh, father of the head of the hardcore Sikh outfit, ‘Waris Punjab De’, Amritpal Singh has also filed nomination papers as his covering candidate and there are others too.

The headquarters of the Khadoor Sahib constituency is well known and the established village of Tarn Taran district has a rich historic, religious and cultural heritage. In 1993, it was given the status of sub-division at the time of Beant Singh’s government in Punjab. The village was established by the second Sikh master Sri Guru Angad Dev Ji and the place was blessed by a total of eight Sikh Gurus. It is easily approachable from Amritsar, Kapurthala, Goindwal Sahib, Ferozepur and other cities.

At present, there is an institution, Nishan-e-Sikhi, established by an environmentalist of international fame Baba Sewa Singh, from where activities are being run at the universal level, especially those related to the environment. Representatives from this institution are called to seminars organised by the United Nations.

In Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, the final fight in reality is visible between Kulbir Singh Zira of the Congress party, Amritpal Singh of ‘Waris Punjab De’, Virsa Singh Valtoha of the SAD, Laljit Singh Bhullar of the ruling AAP and Manjit Singh Manna of the BJP. There are a few others like Gurdial Singh of the CPI and others who also play a remarkable role in elections.

The coming days are of special importance as the candidates along with their star speakers will come to address rallies. The Lok Sabha constituency with its nine Vidhan Sabha segments — Khadoor Sahib, Tarn Taran, Patti, Khemkaran (of Tarn Taran district), Zira (of Ferozepur), Kapurthala, Sultanpur Lodhi (of Kapurthala district), Baba Bakala and Jandiala Guru (of Amritsar district) — is Sikh dominant with 74 per cent of the population being that of Sikhs. The Sikh vote will get divided in many parts this time. The days are gone when the SAD was the major claimant of Sikh votes and the fight was direct between two major candidates.

The election scenario in Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency is heading towards an interesting turn in which local issues are being left untouched. There is the international border, drug menace, unemployment, corruption, floods during the rainy season and poor law and order. The lack of teachers in government schools and hospitals sans doctors and other staff are among other issues of concern for the locals. (contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Voter awareness drive

Children organise a rally to spread poll awareness. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

The administration is active trying to motivate and convince the voters to come to the polling station on June 1, the day of election. Returning Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sandeep Kumar has assured the voters that with temperature likely to be high on June 1 because of summer heat, all possible facilities have been provided for the voters at the polling stations. The voters would stand under the covered area and there would be provision for drinking water and toilets. The administration is organising voter awareness rallies at the village level regularly. The students of Government Elementary School, Chhapa, delivered a message in this regard at a rally. The students apprised the residents of the value of vote, for which our freedom fighters had sacrificed their lives.

