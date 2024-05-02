 Tarn Taran Diary: Khadoor Sahib set to witness multi-cornered contest : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Amritsar
  • Tarn Taran Diary: Khadoor Sahib set to witness multi-cornered contest

Tarn Taran Diary: Khadoor Sahib set to witness multi-cornered contest

Tarn Taran Diary: Khadoor Sahib set to witness multi-cornered contest

Tarsem Singh, father of Amritpal Singh, along with his supporters in Tarn Taran during campaigning. Photos: Gurbaxpuri



Khadoor Sahib Lok Sabha constituency which went by the name of Tarn Taran before delimitation is all set to witness a multi-cornered contest in the coming parliamentary elections. It is a rural dominated constituency where there were few pockets for the BJP which has also entered the poll arena along with other parties. Previously, it was a constituency which was represented either by the Congress or by the SAD. Till the election of 1977 which was held after the lifting of Emergency, it was represented only by the Congress party but in the election of 1977, the seat was captured by the SAD from Congress in such a way that it came to be known as 'Panthic' seat till the election in 2019, represented mostly by the SAD candidates. The SAD had boycotted the elections in 1992 and the Congress candidate won from here. This time around, with elections slated to be held on June 1, all political parties have declared their candidates which has shown that the election here is set to be interesting with a multi-cornered contest on the anvil. It was the Congress party which was representing the seat with Jasbir Singh Dimpa as its sitting candidate. He has been replaced by Kulbir Singh Zira, former MLA from the Zira Vidhan Sabha constituency. Virsa Singh Valtoha, two-time MLA is the SAD candidate. Laljit Singh Bhullar of the AAP, Manjit Singh Manna Mianwind of the BJP, Gurdial Singh Khadoor Sahib from the CPI and Amritpal Singh of 'Waris Punjab De' are among the other main candidates from here. All these candidates have their mass base in the area. The Congress, SAD, BJP and CPI are parties with a mass base with Amritpal Singh being backed by hardcore Sikh organisations. The candidates or their supporters have started their activities in the area. Even Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has visited the district in favour of the party candidate once. Street corner (Nukkad Sabha) meetings are being held by the parties and the contest is set to be tough and interesting from here. With senior leaders set to visit the constituency for campaigning in the coming days, the electoral fight is set to be thrilling. Sikh voters, particularly the hardcore Sikh organisations, are set to play a key role in the elections. 

Administration gears up to ensure voter turnout

The district administration in Tarn Taran has geared up for the Lok Sabha elections next month. Sandeep Kumar, District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner said the administration following the instructions of the Election Commission is leaving no stone unturned to cross the target of 70 per cent polling in the constituency.

The students with their posters on voter awareness.

DC Sandeep Kumar said that the educational institutions are holding competitions and rallies to make the voters aware and persuade them to come to the polling station on the day of election. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyala (JNV), Goindwal Sahib, organised a speech and poster-making competition in the school complex. The speakers exhorted the newly registered voters to come to the polling station on election day and exercise their franchise to elect a government of their choice. Rambir Singh, principal of JNV, was the keynote speaker who advised the newly registered voters to go to the polling station and cast their votes. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Khadoor Sahib #Lok Sabha #Tarn Taran


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bihar man falls in love with mother-in-law, marries her, giving their relationship an altogether new meaning

2
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy joins AAP day after quitting Congress; Bhagwant Mann calls him ‘good, promising’ candidate

3
Trending

Dhruv Rathee replies to fake viral posts claiming his ‘wife is Pakistani’ and he lives in ‘Dawood Ibrahim's bungalow in Karachi’

4
India

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused attempts suicide in lock-up, dies at hospital in Mumbai

5
Punjab

Dalvir Goldy to confront Congress ‘parachute’ candidate Sukhpal Khaira in Sangrur on Thursday; promises to give fillip to AAP campaign

6
Delhi

At least 100 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi NCR; found nothing after checks, say police

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Court frames charges against jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, 26 others

8
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

9
Chandigarh

After a gap of 4 years, Punjab and Haryana High Court paves way for construction of Tribune flyover project

10
Himachal

Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results

Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...

Cops storm several US varsities, arrest pro-Palestine protesters

Cops storm several US varsities, arrest pro-Palestine protesters

Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable: US

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun case: Expect India to be accountable, says US

US police deny reports on killing of Goldy Brar

US police deny reports on killing of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD

Expect above normal temperature, more heat wave days this month: IMD


Cities

View All

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Residents allege bungling of grains by ration depot holders in Verka

Over 50% fields harvested; crop arrival reaches 4.37 lakh MT in Amritsar district

With sewer overflowing, it’s neither Amrit nor Anand at Ranjit Avenue park

Cross-border smuggler held with 500 gm heroin

1.1 lakh litre lahan recovered in villages along Sutlej river

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

Chandigarh: Punjab and Haryana High Court lifts stay, Tribune flyover project to kick off after 4 years

College girl, driver killed in collision between auto, SUV in Chandigarh

Now, pay by QR code at Chandigarh MC parking lots

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Traffic yet to be restored on road near Punjab CM’s house in Chandigarh

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Panic grips Delhi as over 80 schools get bomb threat

Over 80 schools receive bomb threats in Delhi

IS angle suspected, anti-terror unit to investigate case

BJP’s Tiwari, Malhotra file nomination papers

Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

BJP candidate faces farmers’ ire, yet again

CM’s roadshow in Phagwara today

5 bikes with modified silencers seized in city

968 grams of gold recovered from car

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Residents seek removal of garbage piles at MC dump

Railway employees mark Labour Day

Hospital authorities issue ‘fake’ medical certificate, owner booked

7 booked for Rs 2.45 cr fraud

Protracted rail roko protest worries industrialists

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Wife, paramour held for man’s murder in Mandi Gobindgarh

Admissions for 2024-25 session begins at Punjabi University, Patiala

Chicago martyrs remembered