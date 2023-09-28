Tarn Taran Diary: Land of Baba Budha Sahib eagerly awaits devotees

The land of Baba Budha Sahib is eagerly awaiting devotees who are to come from across the country and abroad for the three-day Mela that will begin on October 6. The annual Mela is dedicated to Baba Budha Sahib, the first Granthi of Sri Harmandir Sahib. Baba Budha Sahib has the honour of being associated with the first six Sikh Gurus. Gurdwara Beer Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha (Tarn Taran), becomes the object of special attention for the devotees in the complex where the main religious programmes are organised. With the blessings of Baba Budha Ji, a son was born to Mata Ganga Ji, the sixth Sikh Guru Sri Hargobind Sahib. Mata Ganga Ji was the wife of fifth Sikh Guru Sri Arjun Dev. The residents started preparations for the Mela many weeks earlier as lakhs of devotees come to pay obeisance and offer prayers (ardas). As the Mela holds special attraction in the minds of the devotees, the administration has declared a holiday in educational institutions. The roads remain occupied with vehicles, specially the traditional make-shift tractor-trolleys carrying devotees. People from all villages leading to the land of Baba Budha Sahib arrange for langar round-the-clock for the Mela. No family of the area is left behind in contributing to the langar. Many villages also offer night shelter to the devotees. The residents of the district are leaving no stone unturned in making available all possible services to welcome the devotees. Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is the key organisation for arranging the Mela. With the blessings of Baba Budha Sahib, Thatha village has become an important place in the area where the SGPC established its 150-bed Baba Budha Sahib Charitable Hospital years back to make medical facilities available to the people. The hospital provides medical facilities to the devotees arriving for the Mela too. The SGPC has also established Baba Budha Sahib Senior Secondary Public School and Khalsa Senior Secondary School. Baba Budha Sahib College in Thatha is where youths from the area come for higher education. There, two serais provide residential facilities to the devotees. The religious sect of Sursing village, being run under the shelter of Baba Avtar Singh, is also active. A ‘Tent City’ is being erected temporarily where thousands of devotees would take shelter. Baba Kharak Singh, a respected personality in the services of Kar Seva in Sikh history, played a major role in giving a new look to Thatha village and also made arrangements to provide better facilities to the devotees. Just 40 years back, Thatha village lacked adequate facilities but it has now become a special place which thousands of devotees visit daily.

Road cries for repairs

Baldev Singh, whose wife is the Sarpanch of Kallha village, said that the Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib road has developed knee-deep pits along a 100 meter stretch near Shekhchakk village because of waterlogging. He said the condition of the road has been like this for the last nine years but neither the Public Works Department (PWD) officials nor the politicians have ever listened to the voice of the area residents. Waste water continues to get accumulated resulting in damage to the road.

Schoolteacher ‘Anhad’ a unique personality

Gurpreet Singh, alias Gopi Anhad (35), a Punjabi Master working in Government Senior Secondary School, Fatehbad, is not only a devoted teacher but is also blessed with a melodious voice having the ability to attract a huge audience. He is fond of singing Punjabi songs and has shared the stage with known Punjabi singers. Born and brought up in Vander Jatana, a village in Kotkapura (Faridkot district), Gurpreet belongs to an ordinary family and recalled that he started singing songs ever since he was in primary classes. As days passed by, his hobby matured. During his college life, he won prizes in youth festivals organised in Government Barjindra College, Faridkot, and JD College, Muktsar Sahib, many times. A number of songs of his have been recorded by different music companies and also for the film industry. Recently, he was honoured for his efforts in providing proper guidance to the students in music (singing) by Gurbachan Singh, Deputy District Education Officer (Secondary), at a function organised in the school. He coaches students for participating in cultural programmes. He has the ability to mesmerise the audience with her melodious voice.

