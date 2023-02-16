Tarn Taran Diary: Organisation helps students in border area

‘Mere Mape, Mera Ishat’ (My parents, My Faith ), a social organisation, is busy helping rural area students studying in government schools by providing them financial assistance. The organisation in a recently organised function at Government High school, Dalake, had provided a financial aid of Rs 45,000 to 37 students of Class VIII and X. The beneficiaries had cleared a test held in December last year. Jaswinder Singh Manochahal, chairman of the foundation said 72 students from 12 different schools took the test and 37 of them cleared it. The students of Class VIII were given cash prizes ranging between Rs 25,00 and Rs 500 and the students of Class X were given cash prizes between Rs 4,000 and Rs 1,000. The organisation is receiving cooperation from donors and managements of some of private schools. The efforts of the organisation were lauded by many.

Herculean task for Edu dept

The annual exams of Classes VIII, X and XII, which are to be conducted from coming Monday is nothing short of a herculean task for the Education Department. It is a well-known fact that a large number of posts of teachers were lying vacant in most of the government school in the district. In the border belt, reports of mass copying have long been appearing in the media. Students take dummy admissions in the schools of the border area with an aim of scoring high marks by using unfair means. Satnam Singh Bath, District Education Officer (Secondary), said arrangements had been made for conducting the exams. The DEO said 14,018 students of VIII standard, 13,640 of X and 13,499 of XII would be appearing for the exams. As many as 135 examination centres have been created across the district. There are more than 25 examination centres in rural as well as urban areas of the district that are notorious for mass copying. The department will keep an eagle eye on such centres.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)