Tarn Taran Diary: Passport Sewa Kendra for Tarn Taran

MP Jasbir Singh presides over a meeting of district officers with the Deputy Commissioner. Gurbaxpuri



The Union Government has given its approval for initiating a number of development works for the border district of Tarn Taran. This was revealed by Jasbir Singh Gill (Dimpa), Congress party MP from Khadoor Sahib who is also the chairman of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) while presiding over a meeting. Gill said that the Union Government had approved a Passport Seva Kendra in Tarn Taran from where the issues related to passports would be resolved. A grant of Rs 109 crore had been released to provide uninterrupted power supply for which a number of projects had been started. Ensuring uninterrupted power supply is the aim of the scheme, he said, adding that the Passport Sewa Kendra would be housed in the Postal Department’s office. A number of other Central projects too are on way for the district like the installation of 500 solar lights, MGNREGA, mid-day meal scheme, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, National Health Mission, Jal Jeewan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS). Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana etc. He said the Union Government wanted to join hands with the state government to usher in development projects for the betterment of the people.

Problem of wheat stock lying in mandis

Tarn Taran arhtiyas complain about theft of their wheat stock. Gurbaxpuri

There are reports that the arrival of wheat in the grain market at Tarn Taran has been pegged at 16.75 lakh bags during the current season which is now about to end. Out of this, 14 lakh wheat bags had been lifted in the last one and half months and the remaining 2.75 lakh is waiting to be lifted. This unlifted stock of 2.75 lakh wheat bags have become a problem for the administration, commission agents and their staff, clerks, palledars etc. There are a number of other mandis like Khemkaran in the district where the procured unlifted wheat is also proving to be a problem for those concerned.Karnail Singh Deo, president, Federation of Arhtiya Federation, Gurminder Singh Rataul and other arhtiyas have demanded a fair probe into the delay in lifting of the stock. They said that according to the set rules, the procured stock is to be lifted within 72 hours and in case the stock is not lifted in time, the carriage or contractor is liable to be fined. The fine is to be imposed by the department, that is Food and Civil Supply. The 2.75 lakhs of wheat bag were lying unlifted for many months. The affected arhtiyas are alleging the use of unfair means behind their unlifted wheat stock which can be unearthed only after a fair probe. They said that theft of the wheat lying unlifted had become a routine in Tarn Taran mandis and just a few days back, 60 bags of wheat were stolen at night from a four-wheeler. Kulbir Singh Kasel, president, Khemkaran Mandi Arhtiyas, also spoke about similar problems. The arhtiyas alleged that there was a nexus of some commission agents, officials of the market committee, Food and Civil Supply department and politicians, resulting in a loss to the state exchequer. The arhtiyas said that mostly the contract for loading and unloading is given to those contractors who do not have even a single truck or goods carrier. How can the lifting of wheat stock by expected from them timely, they asked. Arhtiyas in Tarn Taran complained that theft of their wheat stock had become a regular problem as there were no secure four walls nor were the Mandi Board officials making security arrangements to keep a watch on the stock. Though District Mandi Officer (DMO) Harjot Singh did not take calls for his version over the delay in lifting wheat, Jasjit Kaur, District Food Supplies Controller (DFSC) said that the department had made sufficient arrangements for the lifting of the procured stock and that it would be done soon. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

