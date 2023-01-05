 Tarn Taran Diary: Paving way for progress through sports : The Tribune India

Tarn Taran Diary: Paving way for progress through sports

Tiny tots practice at a ground in Dadehar Sahib.



Desh Bhagat Sant Baba Wisakha Singh Ji Sports and Welfare Club, Dadehar Sahib (Tarn Taran district), has been an icon of unity for people in the village by encouraging youngsters to lead in the field of sports. The club is being financed actively by NRI families in the village and the other donors to meet its expenditure. The club has maintained the playground of the Government Elementary School in the village and all possible equipment has been provided for sports activities. The players practice in the playground twice daily, in the morning and evening. As many as 50 players including tiny-tots and students of Government Elementary School come with enthusiasm without a break. Sixty-seven players who received coaching at the playground got jobs in the Army, Air Force, Punjab Police and other departments in the last 10 years. Sehajdeep Singh, a Class V student of the village school, was recently declared the best athlete at the recently held Primary School Games, 2022, in Sri Anandpur Sahib, winning two gold and a silver. Six players of the club topped in different events at the state-level ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’. The players were provided diet by the club and equipment. Angrej Singh, president of the club, said the unity of the villagers was paving the way in life for youngsters through their performance in the field of sports. Gurwinder Singh Babbu, head teacher of the school, too has been performing active service to promote sports among the students.

CPM worried over repeat of Latifpura in Tarn Taran

CPM leaders have challenged the authority of the Tarn Taran Municipal council under which it was claiming to be the owner of a controversial plot of land measuring 14 kanal on which hundreds of shops and houses have been constructed in town. The land is located along the GT road that passes through Tarn Taran town and is in a highly congested commercial location. The MC had recently staked its ownership claim and taken all preliminary steps to vacate the said 14 kanal of land by dislocating the occupants. Comrade Heera Singh and other CPM leaders said the administration had presented its claim even as the residents got the sale deed from duly recognised authorities of the revenue department. Meanwhile, people with ownership of land had got No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the MC authorities to resale it. The leaders said that in the preceding decades, the district administration had confirmed the permanent address of the people at the said location at the time of delimitation of wards, collection of house tax, property tax, besides charging of sewerage, water and electricity bills. Moreover, residents had got approval for construction by getting the building maps approved by the MC. The CPM leaders said it was negligence on the part of officials who failed to identify this property of the MC. They said even the local self-government department was ignorant of the MC property. The leaders said the administration had created all possibilities to demolish the hundreds of shops and residences to dislocate the owners by using bulldozers to take possession of the land at any time to create another Latifpura (locality of Jalandhar) type of incident.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

