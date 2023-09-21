Tarn Taran Diary: Police station has no building of its own

The city police station in Tarn Taran, among the oldest in Punjab, is perhaps the only one which does not have its own independent building and is working from a complex that has been encroached upon. The real owner of the building is the Zila Parishad which has written a number of official letters to the police department to vacate the building but to no avail. The building has been declared unsafe too. There are about 50 cops in the police station, including the SHO. Except for the SHO’s office, there is no room in the police station which is safe or where one can go and sit. Sources revealed that almost all rooms leak even when there is mild rain. Waterlogging takes place in the complex and in the rooms, including the office of the Munshi, after every spell of rainfall. As the ground floor in the complex is kutcha where mosquitoes and flies abound, it also has the potential to turn into a health scare. Grass has grown on the rooftop of the building. It has become tough to keep the records in safe custody. Even the material related to ‘Mall Mukadma ‘ is not kept in a safe. There is no separate room for the women staff and the condition of the makeshift washroom and toilets is deplorable. The open space in the police station is used to store the vehicles related to accidents. Snakes are often seen moving around which is a cause for concern. Senior officials said the ‘matter is already in the notice’ of the department. Entrusted with the responsibility to safeguard a population of one lakh, the complex for the police station requires better infrastructure, peaceful and clean atmosphere.

Struggle teaches Ravi to generate jobs, not run after one

Ravi (Right), along with his father, arranges newspapers.

Ravi (21) who is doing his B.Com, used to think that after completing his studies, he would not run after jobs but create employment opportunities for the needy youth. Ravi’s family belongs to UP which migrated to Tarn Taran about 10 years ago. Ravi’s father Yaskaran is a newspaper hawker whose income is not enough to make both ends meet for the six-member family which includes the couple with their three children and an elder member. Ravi is in the final semester of BCom at a private college in Tarn Taran. About two years back, when Ravi was admitted to the college to do his B.Com, his father became mentally disturbed over meeting the daily expenses of the family. Ravi understood his father’s psyche and offered to work part-time. He joined his father in selling newspapers as a hawker. He has now become mature and earns enough to help his father in managing the family. He gets up early in the morning and goes to the market and distributes newspapers till 8 am and then goes to college at 9 am. After attending college till 1 pm, he goes to work for a chartered accountant (CA) till 6 pm. He earns a decent remuneration. He has good habits and never wastes his time. Ravi said that he keeps a close watch on changing trends in society and the market. He said that he had collected sufficient information to earn a meagre income. He said that he must give job opportunities to other youths rather than run for a job. Ravi is a role model for the youth and says that hard work with sincerity proves helpful in making life a success.

Village players win medals

Winners of the 98th Open State Junior Championships.

The players of ‘Desh Bhagat Baba Wisahaka Singh Sports and Welfare Club, Dadehar Sahib’ won five medals, including two gold and silver and a bronze in the recently concluded 98th Open State Junior Championships held at Sangrur. Most of the players practising at the club belong to the below poverty line (BPL) section and NRIs from the area contribute for the diet and other expenditure of the players. The recent winners of the medals include (Under-16) Harpreet Kaur (gold) in 2000m, steeplechase; Lachhmi (gold) and Harman Kaur (silver) in 2000m long race. In the 800m race, Harpreet Kaur got silver and Rajbinder Kaur won a bronze medal. All these girl players study at Government High School, Dadehar Sahib.

