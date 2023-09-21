 Tarn Taran Diary: Police station has no building of its own : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
  • Tarn Taran Diary: Police station has no building of its own

Tarn Taran Diary: Police station has no building of its own

Tarn Taran Diary: Police station has no building of its own

An inside view of the city police station in Tarn Taran.



The city police station in Tarn Taran, among the oldest in Punjab, is perhaps the only one which does not have its own independent building and is working from a complex that has been encroached upon. The real owner of the building is the Zila Parishad which has written a number of official letters to the police department to vacate the building but to no avail. The building has been declared unsafe too. There are about 50 cops in the police station, including the SHO. Except for the SHO’s office, there is no room in the police station which is safe or where one can go and sit. Sources revealed that almost all rooms leak even when there is mild rain. Waterlogging takes place in the complex and in the rooms, including the office of the Munshi, after every spell of rainfall. As the ground floor in the complex is kutcha where mosquitoes and flies abound, it also has the potential to turn into a health scare. Grass has grown on the rooftop of the building. It has become tough to keep the records in safe custody. Even the material related to ‘Mall Mukadma ‘ is not kept in a safe. There is no separate room for the women staff and the condition of the makeshift washroom and toilets is deplorable. The open space in the police station is used to store the vehicles related to accidents. Snakes are often seen moving around which is a cause for concern. Senior officials said the ‘matter is already in the notice’ of the department. Entrusted with the responsibility to safeguard a population of one lakh, the complex for the police station requires better infrastructure, peaceful and clean atmosphere.

Struggle teaches Ravi to generate jobs, not run after one

Ravi (Right), along with his father, arranges newspapers.

Ravi (21) who is doing his B.Com, used to think that after completing his studies, he would not run after jobs but create employment opportunities for the needy youth. Ravi’s family belongs to UP which migrated to Tarn Taran about 10 years ago. Ravi’s father Yaskaran is a newspaper hawker whose income is not enough to make both ends meet for the six-member family which includes the couple with their three children and an elder member. Ravi is in the final semester of BCom at a private college in Tarn Taran. About two years back, when Ravi was admitted to the college to do his B.Com, his father became mentally disturbed over meeting the daily expenses of the family. Ravi understood his father’s psyche and offered to work part-time. He joined his father in selling newspapers as a hawker. He has now become mature and earns enough to help his father in managing the family. He gets up early in the morning and goes to the market and distributes newspapers till 8 am and then goes to college at 9 am. After attending college till 1 pm, he goes to work for a chartered accountant (CA) till 6 pm. He earns a decent remuneration. He has good habits and never wastes his time. Ravi said that he keeps a close watch on changing trends in society and the market. He said that he had collected sufficient information to earn a meagre income. He said that he must give job opportunities to other youths rather than run for a job. Ravi is a role model for the youth and says that hard work with sincerity proves helpful in making life a success.

Village players win medals

Winners of the 98th Open State Junior Championships.

The players of ‘Desh Bhagat Baba Wisahaka Singh Sports and Welfare Club, Dadehar Sahib’ won five medals, including two gold and silver and a bronze in the recently concluded 98th Open State Junior Championships held at Sangrur. Most of the players practising at the club belong to the below poverty line (BPL) section and NRIs from the area contribute for the diet and other expenditure of the players. The recent winners of the medals include (Under-16) Harpreet Kaur (gold) in 2000m, steeplechase; Lachhmi (gold) and Harman Kaur (silver) in 2000m long race. In the 800m race, Harpreet Kaur got silver and Rajbinder Kaur won a bronze medal. All these girl players study at Government High School, Dadehar Sahib.

(contributed by gurbaxpuri)

#Tarn Taran

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

2
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

3
Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

4
Punjab

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

5
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

6
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

7
India

G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar killing

8
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

9
Punjab

Canada allowed Hardeep Singh Nijjar citizenship when India demanded his arrest

10
Punjab

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court acquits ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in case related to killing of Surjit Singh

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...

Women’s Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Why OBC quota in women’s Bill is a problem

Why OBC quota in women's Bill is a problem

Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant

Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant

The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...

Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in class

Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school

The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...


Cities

View All

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Robbery bid foiled at SBI branch in Dhotian village

Amritsar: Robbers gang busted, 3 held

Amritsar: Roadways, mini-bus union strike irks commuters

Drug peddler running cartel from jail sent to two-day police remand

3 armed persons loot chemist shop in Vallah

Not ‘smart’, city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Not ‘smart’, city parking lots remain unattended, cramped

Assembly building: Land swap hits green hurdle, UT tells Haryana to pay Rs 620 crore

List steps to fill vacancies in consumer courts, High Court tells Chandigarh

Burail Jail goes green

Mohali slow on building rotaries at intersections

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Trader’s murder case cracked in 24 hrs, 2 in police dragnet

Farmers protest, demand opening of India-Pakistan road trade route

Fresh rains add to woes of deluge-hit Lohian farmers

Varsity VC expresses worry over ‘golden chances’ given to students

Singer booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

Ludhiana: Bank manager among four held for Rs 57 lakh cyber fraud

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Illegal vendors on Mall Road removed in midnight action

Vocational training programme for jail inmates kicks off

Modi thanked for women’s quota Bill

Allow trade via Hussainiwala, Attari-Wagah corridors: Farmers

Campaign against drugs launched