 Tarn Taran Diary: Post expulsion from SAD, all eyes now on Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon

  • Amritsar
  • Tarn Taran Diary: Post expulsion from SAD, all eyes now on Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon

Tarn Taran Diary: Post expulsion from SAD, all eyes now on Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon

Tarn Taran Diary: Post expulsion from SAD, all eyes now on Adesh Pratap Singh Kairon


All eyes are on the future steps to be taken by Adesh Partap Singh Kairon who has been suspended from the primary membership of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) for his alleged anti-party activities. Adesh Partap Singh Kairon is the grandson of Partap Singh Kairon, who was the Chief Minister of undivided Punjab. He is the son-in-law (daughter's husband) of former CM Parkash Singh Badal. Adesh Partap Singh Kairon was suspended from the party a few days back when campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections was at its peak. Adesh's father Surinder Singh Kairon too was an MP of the Congress party. The family is known for its rich political history and accordingly, Adesh has to decide on his political future as it is part of life for the family. He has close links with senior leaders of the Congress and the BJP. Adesh Partap started his political career in 1996 by joining the SAD and was given powers over party activities in Patti Vidhan Sabha constituency, leaving behind senior party leaders of the time. The then senior party leaders opposed his entry in the SAD, mentioning his Congress background. They cited before the then party leadership atrocities committed on SAD leaders and workers by Adesh's grandfather when he was the Chief Minister. There was Mohan Singh Tur, president of SAD who was badly tortured by the Partap Singh Kairon government. But the SAD leadership overlooked the hue and cry raised by party leaders from the Patti area. After joining SAD, Adesh Partap Singh Kairon was given the party ticket from Patti Vidhan Sabha constituency in the elections held in 1997. He was elected and made a cabinet minister in the then Parkash Singh Badal government. Since then, he was the sole leader of SAD in the Patti area and there was no other leader of an equal stature. It is because of this that the party (SAD) has gone leaderless in the area with his dismissal. Due to this, no activity could be held in Patti constituency after the expulsion of Adesh Partap from the party. Adesh Partap Singh Kairon is yet to decide on his political future and has not expressed his decision to anyone. His grandfather Partap Singh Kairon too started his political journey from SAD and then joined the Congress party. His father Surinder Singh Kairon too was a Congress MP from Tarn Taran. There are reports that Adesh Partap Singh may join the Congress. There are some others who are of the view that he may join the BJP. Political observers are keenly watching the activities of Adesh Partap Singh Kairon and some development is expected any time. (contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Nature lovers form a group for plantation

Activists of the Tarn Taran Hariawal Lehar water plants. Photo: Gurbaxpuri

In Tarn Taran, a group of nature lovers working under the aegis of 'Hariayal Leher', are doing a good job of planting saplings in the area. This group of selfless citizens has been working on plantation in Tarn Taran town and its surrounding areas since 2018. They do not merely plant saplings but also take care of them as part of their daily routine, watering and replacing them in case of need. The group started its activities by planting a few saplings on the sides of the main road in Tarn Taran and then planted trees in the common land of the villages in the area, at other places and in the open courtyard of the government institutions. Tejinderpal Singh, president of Hariayal Lehar, said that the number of planted saplings has reached 50,000. The group has proper equipment, including tractors and other machinery, for digging pits to plant saplings. The group never collect donations from people other than its members who themselves contribute according to their wishes. The administration has honoured the ‘Tarn Taran Hariawal Lehar,’ for its services. To plant one lakh saplings in the near future is its target, said Tejinderpal Singh.

#Shiromani Akali Dal #Tarn Taran


