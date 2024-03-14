 Tarn Taran Diary: Robbery incident not just a crime but points to problems of elderly : The Tribune India

  Tarn Taran Diary: Robbery incident not just a crime but points to problems of elderly

Tarn Taran Diary: Robbery incident not just a crime but points to problems of elderly

Tarn Taran Diary: Robbery incident not just a crime but points to problems of elderly


A few days back, a robbery took place in Kad Gill village. It not only became a law and order issue but also pointed at the largely increasing problems in society. Eight robbers struck at the residence of an elderly couple past midnight. The couple stayed in the large built complex on their agricultural land with a few families living near their residence. Both sons of the couple along with their families have gone abroad. The robbers detained the couple in a room and then searched the house and almirahs. The robbers launched an hours-long search operation and left the complex with lakhs in cash, huge quantity of gold ornaments, precious mobile sets, other valuable articles and the licensed weapons of the family. The family is well off as the couple was financed by their sons from abroad and have all modern facilities and amenities. The incident has created fear among the couple who at 70 plus years face physical and mental problems related to age. The nights have become a terror for them, disrupting their cycle of sound sleep. The sons cannot come back to their parents immediately as they live abroad with their families. The police said that the eight robbers, after committing the crime, left on foot for the national highway passing near the village at a distance of half a kilometer from the site of the crime incident. Neither the police nor the village watchman noticed them, a pointer to the poor law and order situation in the area. The incident has raised an alarm for countless other families residing at their farm-houses, away from their respective villages alone as their young members are abroad, making them easy targets for the robbers. This was not the sole incident to have occurred in the area, other incidents too have taken place. In some incidents, the family members lost their lives too to the robbers. The aged couple is gripped by terror as soon as the sun sets, a problem shared by many others who live separately from the young members of the family staying abroad. It has made it difficult for them to enjoy sound sleep at night.

Sandhus are a family with a difference

In Tharu village, there is a family with unique image in society which has earned its reputation in the field of social, religious, political and business activities. Ranjit Singh Sandhu, elder member of the family, is the president of the village Gurdwara Committee. He takes keen interest in social and religious activities along with the family business. With the sincere efforts of the family, the building of the Primary Health Centre has been renovated with a handsome share from the Sandhus by way of contribution. The family has provided a sports club for the youngsters with equipment for weightlifting and other exercises. The family has contributed much for the village park and the playground too. As many as 80 youngsters of the area came for physical practice in the village playground in the morning and evening without a break. The park of the village is worth appreciating with lush greenery. The building of the village gurdwara has been renovated with the efforts of the family. Harjinder Singh Sandhu, son of Ranjit Singh Sandhu, is a Zila Parishad member in Tarn Taran and Parminder Singh Sandhu, nephew of Ranjit Singh, is the village Sarpanch. Roopnishan Singh Sandhu, nephew of Ranjit Singh, is active in the activities of NRI Sabha and the family business. Though the family is closely associated with political circles, it avoids getting involved in controversies. (contributed by gurbaxpuri)

