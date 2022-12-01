Tarn Taran diary: Sale of synthetic strings continues unabated

In spite of all strict measure adopted by the administration against the sale of synthetic string, the ‘deadly thread’ is being sold openly in the markets across the district. The string poses grave danger to human beings, birds, animals and the environment. The sale of kite string spikes during Lohri and Basant Panchami festivals and touches peak in January. The sales touch new high every year in the district. Sandeep Kumar, a local shopkeeper, was recently arrested with 312 synthetic roles of this kite string. He said the district administration avoid action on the manufacturers of the strings. He alleged that the manufactures have influence in political circles, hence the authorities hesitate in taking action against them.

District lad shines in cisce national games

Gurshan Singh (12), a student of Punjab Children Academy (PCA), Tarn Taran, brought laurels to the district by winning the gold medal in high jump at a national sports event.

Gurshan Singh represented North India in CISCE National Sports and Games-2022 held in Pune, Maharashtra. He bagged the top spot in high jump in the sub-junior category with record 1.6-m jump. A student of Class VII, he was active in sports from an early age, said Harmanpreet Singh, director of the academy. Payal and Harwinder Kaur, his sports teachers, also congratulated the kid. Balwinder Singh and Jaspal Kaur, Gurshan’s parents, said they observed his talent in sports at his early age and enrolled him to the PCA in pre-nursery class. The said they wanted to see him competing in Olympics one day. “Gurshan practices daily and special coaching had been arranged for him,” said Harmanpreet Singh, Director of the PCA. Gurshan was honoured by the academy in the sport meet-2022. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)