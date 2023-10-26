Tarn Taran Diary: SGPC elections will be keenly watched

With preliminary steps taken by the AAP-led state government, all eyes are now on political developments in this border district of Punjab in view of the impending SGPC elections. No doubt, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) is a religious body but at present it is the SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal) which has wrested control over it. As the working and functioning of this religious body has special importance across the world, it is also called the ‘Parliament of Sikhs’. It is only the SAD which has played a key role in the annual election for the president and other office-bearers for long. Though there are other players like the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Managing Committee (DSGMC) and Haryana Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (HGPC), the SGPC has its own distinct identity in this body, more so in the Sikh dominated state of Punjab. It is a fact that the political party which manages to have control over the SGPC is known as the actual representative of the Sikh community and the trend has been witnessed for the last many decades as during the period of Sant Fateh Singh and Master Tara Singh. Both these leaders carried equal weight among the Sikhs and tried their best to gain supremacy over the SGPC. Whenever any issue or problem arises with the Sikh community at the international level, the role of the SAD besides that of the SGPC is considered to be important. As the state government had started taking steps to conduct the general election of the SGPC, which is expected any time, political activities have gained momentum in Tarn Taran district as the area has always played an important role in it. There are nine seats of the SGPC in Tarn Taran district and all these were won by the SAD during the election which was held in 2011 when Parkash Singh Badal of the SAD was the Chief Minister and also the president of SAD. These elected members Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke (Tarn Taran), Balwinder Singh Vein Poin, Amarjit Singh Bhalipur (Khadoor Sahib double), Gurbachan Singh Karunwala (Naushehra Pannuan), Nirmal Singh (Chabal), Baba Avtar Singh (Ghariala), Bibi Harjinder Kaur, Khushwinder Singh Bhatia (Patti double), Bhai Manjit Singh (Valtoha) and Baba Nirmal Singh (Chabal). Baba Avtar Singh resigned from the membership of the SGPC years back. Like in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab too is witnessing fresh political alignments because of the number of parties with the entry of AAP and the BJP emerging as a strong political force. The emerging scenario would be interesting to watch in case election is held soon for this religious body.

The DSGMC and some other outfits too were eager to contest the forthcoming poll of the SGPC under one or the other banner. Though SAD has a remarkable following among the Sikh community, the setbacks in the recent past beg to be considered thoroughly. The Congress too has been taking interest in the poll directly or indirectly. AAP leaders have been watching the situation. The coming days are set to be more interesting in the district as it is the area from where Jathedar Mohan Singh Tur, Prem Singh Lalpur, Major Singh Ubboke, Jathedar Harinder Singh Tarn Tarani and Alwinderpal Singh Pakhoke headed as the president of this institution from time to time.

Kisan Sabha wants police to be free from political interference

Leaders of the Jamhoori Kisan Sabha after submitting a memorandum to the SSP.

A memorandum submitted to the Senior Superintendent of Police, Tarn Taran, recently by Jamhoori Kisan Sabha (JKS) draws special attention as it is seeks to portray the real picture of the administration. Daljit Singh Dialpura, district secretary of the Sabha, said that before submitting the memorandum, Sabha leaders gathered the views of people from different sections of society. He said that in the memorandum, the Sabha said that political interference in the working of police is the root cause of incidents like killings, gangsters’ activities, robberies, kidnapping and ransom, killing due to drugs and drug trade. The Sabha also said that the working of the police should be free from all political pressures and that corruption be wiped out immediately from this disciplined force. The Sabha has demanded transparency in the working of the police and suggested that both parties, complainant and the respondent, be called at the village level in the presence of village elders and then the case should be registered. The Sabha informed the district police head that a number of fake medico-legal reports (MLRs) are being issued to harass people. “A ban be imposed on organising religious functions at police stations and other offices as we believe in secularism mentioned in the memo,” the Sabha said, adding that political interference may deprive poor sections of society of justice.

