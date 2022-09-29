 Tarn Taran diary: SGPC’s building lying unused for years : The Tribune India

Tarn Taran diary: SGPC’s building lying unused for years

Tarn Taran diary: SGPC’s building lying unused for years

The double-storey building lying unused.

A multi-storey building of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) in Tarn Taran near the Amritsar-Jhabal bypass lying vacant (unused) for over seven years after its completion has become a bone of contention. Sixteen years back, the SGPC, on the occasion of the 400th martyrdom day (Shaheedi Purb) of the fifth Sikh Guru Sri Arjan Dev, gave two projects to the Tarn Taran area in the name of a nursing institute and a modern well-equipped skin hospital in the Guru’s memory. The foundation stone for these projects was laid by Parkash Singh Badal, then president of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on April 23, 2006. The SGPC reserved a land of seven and half acres of agricultural land for these projects. The building for the nursing institute and the skin hospital, spread in an area of four acres at a cost of Rs 5 crore, was completed seven years back and had been lying vacant since then. The remaining three and a half acres of land was being used for agricultural purposes. No nursing institute or skin hospital had been established here till date. The SGPC had decided to sell these four acres of land. In a resolution passed, the SGPC decided to purchase 30 acres of land at another site nearby with the income accruing from that sale. It was also earmarked for purchase on the Tarn Taran-Jhabal bypass. The date of auction to sell the four acres of land and to give the building on lease was fixed but was opposed by the Sikh Sangat resulting in postponement of the auction for an indefinite period. The present situation had not only blocked the amount of Rs 5 crore of the SGPC but also all the seven and half acres of land lying unused. The SGPC has been facing huge losses due to the present situation.

College gets principal

Dr Kawaljeet Kaur, an educationist with illustrious record of leadership, had been appointed the principal of Guru Arjan Dev College, Chohla Sahib. The college is managed by the SGPC. Dr Kawaljeet Kaur has has done her PhD (human genetics), MPhil (neuroscience and neurochemistry) and has a PG diploma in Bioinformatics). She has published about 40 research papers in various national and international journals and has also attended various conferences globally and presented more than 40 academic papers among which her visit to the University of Massachusetts, USA, is notable. One of her papers has been awarded at the All-India Conference of Principals held at Bali in Indonesia.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

'I'm in Canada, available 24X7 on phone': Channi retorts after Bhagwant Mann taunts Congress in Assembly on 'missing' Punjab ex-CM

2
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

3
Nation

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan appointed Chief of Defence Staff

4
Himachal

Setback to Congress: Himachal working president Harsh Mahajan joins BJP

5
Nation

AFT upholds conviction of two Majors for illicit relationship, says good character expected from Army officer

6
Punjab

Chandigarh international airport renamed after Bhagat Singh

7
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

8
Nation

Ankita murder: How Meerut couple escaped from infamous Uttarakhand resort

9
Punjab

Spell out stand on Rajoana’s mercy plea by Thursday, Supreme Court tells Centre

10
Nation

Diwali bonanza: Cabinet approves 4 per cent DA hike for Central Government employees, pensioners

Don't Miss

View All
Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is ‘really struggling’ while sleeping…
Entertainment

This habit of Alia Bhatt annoys hubby Ranbir Kapoor…he is 'really struggling' while sleeping…

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held
Chandigarh

MTech grad engineers car thefts, held

Top News

In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

In 8 hours, another mysterious blast in parked bus rocks J-K's Udhampur

The blast took place in a parked bus at the old bus stand in...

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

Lt Gen Anil Chauhan (retd) is Chief of Defence Staff

To hold post ‘till further orders’ | Retired as Eastern Comm...

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

Bharatbhai Patel was stabbed on the Lower East Side, New Yor...

Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at rly station

Admn withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Cop gets bail in property grab case

Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Chandigarh mum on sale of crackers, Dasehra organisers on edge

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

HC grants bail to NSE ex-boss Chitra

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Punjab cane growers calls off protest after Minister assures early fulfillment of their demands

Demands not met, Jalandhar sanitation workers stay away from work

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved

Paddy procurement set to begin in dist from Saturday

City pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples