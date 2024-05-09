Tarn Taran Diary: Sidhwan single-handedly leads campaign against drug

Jagtar Singh Sidhwan is a man fighting empty-handed against drugs. He often sits on dharna in front of the District Administrative Complex (DAC) in Tarn Taran. He has been doing this for more than two years to make the administration remember that there has been a regular supply of drugs in the area and that it was the root cause of other criminal activities like theft, robbery, snatching etc. He said there were certain points where drugs were supplied easily across the district. According to Sidhwan, the matter was already in the notice of the authorities but the administration and the police were unable to act against anti-social elements. He has two sons and both are addicts. Both steal valuables from the house and sell these in the bazaar to purchase drugs, he informed. He submitted a list of points where drugs were easily available but the supply continues. Drug supply is not easy to stop because of the nexus between administration, politicians and drug smugglers who were hand in glove. Gurmeet Singh, who is from Chabal, said that the drug situation was going to become critical as school-going children and women too were involved, not only in consuming drugs but also in its trade

Students deserve three cheers

In the results for Class XII and VIII declared by the PSEB, three students are among those who shone bright. These students have got a place in the merit list of their respective class. Arshpreet Kaur of Class 12 at Government Girls Senior Smart Secondary School, Patti, who has scored 97.6 %, said she remains in touch with her studies. She reads between the school hours and never takes tuition. She reads extra books for general knowledge and wants to be a medico. The other student, Sanobarpreet Kaur of the United Senior Secondary School, Khemkaran, who secured 97.4% said she works hard and has the habit of going through the lessons taught by the teachers in the class at home. She prefers the medical stream for which she has completed her preparations. Abiraj Singh, a student of Sri Bala Ji Senior Secondary School, Khemkaran, secured 98.33% marks and wants to become an Army officer.

This Yuvraj singh also dreams big in cricket

Yuvraj Singh, a student of Class 9 at Mamta Niketan School, Tarn Taran, has been selected for the Amritsar cricket team recently in the Under-19 age-group. Gurcharan Kaur, principal of the school, informed that the cricket trials were conducted by the Punjab Cricket Association at the Gandhi Ground, Amritsar, recently. The school’s cricket team is of state repute. Yuvraj Singh has been declared as Man of the Match in certain tournaments. He has cleared fitness training too, said the school principal. Yuvraj Singh dreams of making it to the national cricket team one day for which he has been practicing hard.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

