Tarn Taran diary: Vidhan Sabha election a lesson to learn

Ramanjit Singh Sikki

Former Congress two-timer MLA from Khadoor Sahib Ramanjit Singh Sikki, who lost election to the AAP candidate Manjinder Singh Sidhu by a margin of 16,491 votes, is of the view that there was nothing to be disheartened from the results when there was much to be learnt from the process. He said there were so many candidates, who after shifting their side, could have won but they failed to convince the voter. He said many promises have been made to the people ignoring the exact financial position of the state and people believed these without studying the reality behind the promises. He said it was the Congress which tried to waive the loan of the farmers. He said it was for the first time that any of the state government had waived the loan of the farmers which could not impress the voters and other such welfare policies. He said a number of those candidates who remained in touch with the people also lost. He said he plans to visit to each village of his constituency Khadoor Sahib to know the views of his workers. From the Khadoor Sahib constituency Ramanjit Singh Sikki of the Congress party was defeated by AAP candidate Manjinder Singh Sidhu with a margin of 16,491 votes. AAP candidate was polled 55,756 votes while Sikki got 39,265 electors. Ranjit Singh Brahampura of the SAD who secured 38,532 votes, got the third position. Sikki had got 64,666 votes in the election of 2017.

Honour for farmer from Jindanwala

Gurwinder Sandhu being conferred with national-level award in Delhi. Gurbaxpuri

A progressive farmer Gurwinder Singh Sandhu of Jindanwala village, Tarn Taran, a progressive farmer was conferred with “IARI (Indian Agriculture Research Institute) Innovative Farmer Award” during a National Level function Pusa Krishi Vigyan Mela held recently in New Delhi. The award was delivered by Dr AK Singh, Director, and Dr BS Tomar, Joint Director, Extension, IARI. Gurwinder is known as a successful pear producer with great demand across the different parts of the country. He was also honoured with Chief Minister Award in fruit category by Dr BS Dhillon, VC, PAU, Ludhiana, four years back at Kisan Mela. Dr Balwinder Kumar, Associate Director, Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) , Booh said Gurwinder Singh has been working hard in promoting horticulture (pear cultivation), diversification of crop and livestock farming. The KVK has opened Farmer Field School (FFS) at his farm where various trainings are organised for farmers to learn new techniques of fruit cultivation and processing. He is also involved in other subsidiary enterprises like poultry, bee-keeping and dairy farming. He has also developed an iron staircase by which pear is harvested without damaging its spurs present on the tree and in subsequent years yield of the pear crop is not affected. He is also intercropping pea crop in pear orchard by which soil health of orchard is also improving and marketing his produce by himself that is why he is earning higher returns.

Multi-talented man with desire to serve society

Adesh Agnihotri, a tax advisor, has a special affection to do works for social cause. He is associated with a number of social, religious and other organisations. He had edited a number of songs, poems, articles etc. besides play on musical instruments too. He edited as many as 70 songs during the Covid-19 period to aware people of the precautionary measures against the disease. He sung his edited songs and shared these on the social media. He is associated with the anti-pollution organisation and had planted saplings in villages, schools and other public places. He is also connected with anti-corruption society, Ram Leela Club, Sanatan Dharam Sabha like organisations to do social activities. When he plays on the mouth organ, whistling, harmonium, electric guitar and other musical instruments he makes pin drop silence in the gathering of thousands. He said he had the only aim to serve society from all the aspects to make people mentally and physically fit too.

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

