Tarn Taran diary: With no Class IV staff, college teachers clean premises themselves

Teachers of Government College, Shahbazpur, are made to perform the duties of Class IV employees since its inception on December last. The college was established by the previous Congress government. A beautiful building of the college is under construction. There are arts, commerce and computer science stream (BA, BCom, BCA and BBA). Only two teachers for Punjabi and economics are there for the college. Teachers of English, political science and history, who were appointed at the time of its inauguration, have gone back taking advantage of their influence soon after their appointment, leaving the future of admitted students at stake. The college has a strength of 40 students and the process of admission for the new academic year is under process. The students suffer due to lack of teachers of English, history, physical education, computer science and commerce etc. The college has no Class IV employee and ministerial staff. The teachers open the college gates and shut the gates during closing hours. Sewerage and water supply facilities are also absent in the college. A section of residents said the government never thought of pros and cons to open the college when SGAD Government College, Tarn Taran, was just 13 km away from here. Government-run colleges — one at Chung village and two in Patti town — had already been shut. The position of government-aided colleges in the district too is not good and they are facing acute financial crisis. Elderly in the area have sought immediate attention of the state government in this regard.

Medicinal sapling: Tarn Taran doctor’s special prescription to residents

Dr Hardyal Singh Ghariala (70), convener of the Lok Sewa Mission, have been donating free of cost medicinal saplings in the border area Khemkaran for the past more than 10 years to keep the residents healthy. Retired as Deputy Director, Horticulture Department, Dr Ghariala established plant nursery in his kitchen garden soon after his retirement and used to travel to villages of the area to donate saplings. He has given more than 5,000 saplings so far. The authorities of his native village Government Senior Secondary School, Ghariala, recognising his contribution extended its association to his noble cause. With the joints efforts of Dr Ghariala and the school authorities, a plant nursery has been established on the school complex where a target to grow 10,000 plants of Suhanjna, Neem, Pippal, Bohar, Jaman etc has been fixed for the purpose to be delivered these to the area residents. School Principal said the efforts of Dr Ghariala were worth appreciable. Dr Ghariala had distributed 5000 pamphlets to make people aware about remaining health by way of using medicinal plants. He has been honoured by different social organisations for his noble cause.

Medicinal saplings being distributed among students. Photo by writer

(Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)