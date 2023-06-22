 Tarn Taran Diary: Years since inauguration, bus adda yet to roll : The Tribune India

Tarn Taran Diary: Years since inauguration, bus adda yet to roll

Tarn Taran Diary: Years since inauguration, bus adda yet to roll

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar inaugurates the bus adda. - File photo



The Chabal bus adda has been inaugurated twice in the past six years, but it remains unused. The adda was constructed by the Zila Prishad at a whopping cost of Rs 2.5 crore. The adda was first inaugurated on December 26, 2016, by then-Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Singh Sandhu. During the regime of the Congress Party from March 2017 to March 2022, the adda remained shut. No politician or transport official lifted a finger to ensure that the adda was utilised. Then in 2022, Tarn Taran MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal organised a function at the bus adda in Chabal. The event was graced by Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar, who inaugurated the adda for a second time. The adda, however, still wears a deserted look. No bus has rolled in to the bus stand yet. Bhuchar Kalan village residents Angrej Singh and his wife Charan Kaur, both septuagenarians, were tasked with standing guard at the spot. Angrej says members of the ruling party had assured him that he would get Rs 2,000 every month for discharging his duty as a watchman. However, he claims that he was only paid for the first two months. He has not received a single penny in the last three months. The elderly couple rues that without pay, it is hard for them to keep cave at the adda. The couple have urged the administration to relieve them from their duties and to release their long-due salaries. Angrej says the bus shelter has remained unused since it was inaugurated for the second time a few months back. Roadways Traffic Manager Bhupinder Singh has asserted that the local authorities have been making efforts to ensure that the bus adda is utilised.

DC’s tryst with press

A 2012-batch IAS officer, Baldeep Kaur, recently assumed charge as the new Deputy Commissioner of the border district of Tarn Taran. She recently held a meeting with the media-persons. She sought the scribes’ cooperation in the meeting so that she could ensure better services for the public. The DC also took feedback from them on issues facing the area residents. The Deputy Commissioner said that she was disheartened to learn about the ever-worsening menace of drugs. The DC noted that there are as many as 23 revenue districts in the state, and it pinches her to know that the Tarn Taran falls in the 23rd place when it comes to Sewa Kendra services. She says she wants to change the status quo. (Contributed by Gurbaxpuri)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Karan Deol posts rare pictures of grandmother Prakash Kaur and mother Pooja Deol from his wedding

2
Trending

Hema Malini, daughters skip Karan Deol’s wedding , but Esha posts a short and sweet note for step-nephew

3
Nation

PM Modi leads historic Yoga session at UN; describes yoga as 'truly universal' and free from copyrights

4
Nation

Video: Elon Musk's response to Twitter ex-boss Jack Dorsey's allegations against India

5
Trending

Pakistan Higher Education Commission bans Hindu festivals on campuses days after students celebrate Holi at Islamabad university

6
Pollywood

Honey Singh gets death threat from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, seeks security from Delhi Police

7
Nation

Led by US Representative Pramila Jayapal, over 70 US lawmakers ask Biden to raise human rights in meeting with PM Modi

8
Diaspora

Indian-American doctor arrested for sexually assaulting co-worker in California

9
Nation

Need to end contradictions through yoga, says PM Modi

10
Diaspora

Second accused charged with first-degree murder in New Year's Day shooting that left Sikh man dead

Don't Miss

View All
Shimla’s ‘lungs’ to give way to concrete
Himachal

Shimla's 'lungs' to give way to concrete

From ~3 cr to ~1,000 cr in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise
Amritsar

‘From Rs 3 crore to Rs 1,000 crore in 16 years, PTC promoter’s meteoric rise’, alleges Kendri Sri Guru Singh Sabha report

Hubby presents coins worth Rs 55K as maintenance in court; wife calls it harassment
Trending

Husband presents wife coins amounting to Rs 55,000 as maintenance in court; she calls it harassment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol’s reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright'
Entertainment

Salman Khan's swollen eyes at Karan Deol's reception worries fans, 'hope everything is alright Bhaijaan'

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort
Patiala

Watch: Army soldier saves teenager from drowning in Bhakra canal near Patiala, netizens laud effort

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad
Amritsar Cruelty On Animals

Surviving acid attack, Kashmeer and Joy find new home abroad

MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft
Chandigarh

Panchkula: MBA, law graduate held for vehicle theft

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US
Punjab

Play Sidhu Moosewala's '295', I like him very much: Rahul Gandhi to Punjabi driver during a truck ride in US

Top News

Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’

Talks today, US supports India’s rise as ‘great power’

Modi leads yoga session at UN | Terms it ‘truly universal’ |...

No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM

No choice, Twitter has to obey local rules: ‘Fan’ Musk after meeting PM

Modi tells US think tank, entrepreneurs to enhance presence ...

Vexing bread and butter issues on table

Vexing bread and butter issues on table

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

Under NPS, pension up to 45% of last salary likely

Not asking India, other countries to choose between US, China: Pentagon

Not asking India, other countries to choose between US, China: Pentagon


Cities

View All

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Dangling cables pose threat in Hathi, Beri Gate areas in Amritsar

Father-son duo booked for cheating bank of Rs 1.47 crore

Attempts for Gol Bagh makeover go in vain in Amritsar

Aided school selling books meant for free distribution as ‘scrap’: Ex-faculty members

Drive to promote use of treated sewage water for construction, irrigation

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

All Chandigarh Transport Undertaking diesel buses of local routes to run on CNG

Dog Menace: 95% dogs sterilised in two wards, claims Chandigarh civic body

Centre okays integrated laboratory for GMSH-16

Rajnath Singh to be in Chandigarh on Saturday

GMADA removes illegal vendors, hoardings from Airport Road

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

9 years on, rules for social audit of PDS not framed

Delhi-Gurugram eway waterlogged, motorists brave long traffic snarls

Justice (retd) Umesh Kumar is new DERC chief

Woman beaten to death by kin in Ghaziabad

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

21 banned travel agencies still functional; cops say probe on

Tangled wires add to problems of congested bazaar at Saidan Gate

AAP leaders, too, oppose ward map, raise objections

Tehsil staff strike, residents troubled

Pb Waqf Board approves 3,000 new pensioners

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

Cable mess: Tangled cables on Deepak Cinema Road big nuisance

CMS cash robbery: Two more held, Rs 7.14 cr recovered so far

9 MP girls hospitalised after falling ill during train journey

ASI held in graft case

Police hand over keys to NRI woman

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City

Yoga fervour sweeps Royal City

Visitors suffer as revenue officials go on mass leave

PUTA hails decision to make CM chancellor of universities

Three killed in road mishaps

Man held for Rs 9.5 lakh fraud