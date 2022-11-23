Tarn Taran: Differently abled protest sacking of staff outside MLA’s residence

Tarn Taran, November 22
A group of differently abled people has been staging a dharna outside the residence of Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, the AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, after two differently abled contractual employees were removed by the Municipal Council (MC).
The protest entered its second day on Tuesday. The roads leading to the residence of the MLA had been blocked by the agitators.
Punjab Divyang Action Committee state president Lakhbir Singh Saini and district president Gurpreet Singh Gill stated today that the Tarn Taran MC authorities had removed two employees — Sukhjit Kaur and Rajan Randhawa — without following the legal process.
The leaders claimed that the matter was brought to the notice of the higher officers of the district administration, but to no avail. The leaders of the union leading the agitation said that the protest would continue until justice is served. DSP Jaspal Singh held a meeting with the agitators, but it did not yield any positive outcome.
