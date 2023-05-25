Tarn Taran district fares well in PSEB Class XII exams

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 24

The Tarn Taran district fared well in the results for Class XII declared on Wednesday by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Girls bagged all the eight positions in the merit list. District Education Officer (Secondary) Satnam Singh Bath stated on Wednesday that Vanshika Kapoor of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Khem Karan, secured 487/500 marks. With this, Vanshika stood fourth in the district and 13th in the whole state.

Sukhmanbir Kaur of Mata Sahib Kaur Girls Senior Secondary School, Bharowal, and Rajni of Baba Gurmukh Singh Baba Uttam Singh Sr Sec School, Khadoor Sahib, jointly held the first position in the district and the 12th place in the state merit list with 488 /500 marks.

Other students who made it to the merit list were Simranjit Kaur of Guru Harkrishan Sr Sec School, Jamarai, Jaspreet Kaur and Manpreet Kaur of Guru Amar Das Sr Sec School Goindwal Sahib and Manpreet Kaur and Khushpreet Kaur of Baba Gurmukh Singh Baba Uttam Singh Sr Sec School, Khadoor Sahib.

DEO Satnam said the district achieved the target thanks to the combined efforts of the school heads and the hard work of the students.

District toppers