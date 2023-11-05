 Tarn Taran doctor receives extortion call, told to pay Rs 2 crore : The Tribune India

  • Amritsar
Tarn Taran doctor receives extortion call, told to pay Rs 2 crore

Caller identified himself as Happy Jatt, a gangster-turned smuggler

Happy Jatt. - File photo



Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, November 4

Dr Chandan Chopra, who runs a general hospital at Patti-Bhikhiwind road in Tarn Taran, got an extortion call from notorious gangster-turned cross-border smuggler Happy Jatt here.

Though, he submitted a complaint to the police three days ago after getting the extortion call, the police registered an FIR yesterday after caller threatened to eliminate him and his family members following heated arguments that erupted after he threatened to harm his family.

The caller, who identified himself as Happy Jatt, demanded Rs 2 crore as an extortion from him. While threatening for extortion, he told him about the double murder at Jandiala Guru in which a youth Amritpal Singh and his uncle were gunned down over gang rivalry five days ago.

Accusing the police on inaction, Dr Chopra said that even after elapsing of three days, it failed to trace the accused. He feared for the lives of his family and demanded security. The doctor said he submitted the voice recording of his threats to the police in which the accused was openly challenging the DGP, Punjab, and SSP Tarn Taran. He said he got the calls from October 30 to November 3.

“He told names of entire family members and their daily routine while asking for arranging the money,” Dr Chopra said.

The Bhikhiwind police have registered a case under Sections 387 and 506 of the IPC and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act against unknown person for now.

It is evident to mention here that on October 29, four armed assailants had killed Amritpal and Kulwant Singh, and the Amritsar rural police have booked Happy Jatt along with his four accomplices for murder.

Preet Inder Singh, DSP Bhikhiwind said that the case would be cracked soon.

14 cases against Happy Jatt

Even as the police have launched a man hunt to nab the assailants who shot Amritpal Singh and his uncle Kulwant Singh of Sheikhupura Mohalla, dead in Jandiala Guru area six days ago, the accused were still out of the reach of the police.

Besides notorious gangster-turned cross-border drug peddler, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy Jatt, the police had booked Rahul, Gagandeep Singh and Sahil, all residents of Jandiala, besides two unknown persons for the murder. A gang rivalry was stated to be the reason behind Amritpal’s killing while Kulwant Singh was hurt in the firing who was passing through the spot.

Happy Jatt has been facing over 14 criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, under Arms and NDPS Act.

According to information, he escaped from the police custody three years ago and since then he was evading arrest. After escaping from police custody, he came in contact with Pakistan-based cross-border smugglers and entered in the drug trade.

His name prominently figured in the cross-border drug module racket busted by the Amritsar rural police recently and he was found to be the mastermind behind the racket. The police had arrested Harpreet Singh of Chohla Sahib and confiscated 15-kg heroin smuggled from Pakistan via drones from his possession. As per police records, he entered in the world of crime in 2017.

A police official said since he escaped from police custody and entered in the drug trade, he became a major name in the cross-border drug trafficking. The police were not clear whether he was operating from India or from some foreign shores.

Gurpartap Singh Sahota, Superintendent of Police, said that manhunt was on to nab the suspects in the case. “Police teams have been carrying out raids at different locations traced through human intelligence and technical support,” he said while adding that the accused would be arrested soon.

#Tarn Taran

