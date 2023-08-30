Tarn Taran: Edu Dept Class IV staff go on indefinite strike

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, August 29

On the call given by the Darja Char Karamchari Association (Education Department), Punjab, Class IV employees of the department went on an indefinite strike here on Monday. Today was the second day of their strike.

Gurmeet Singh Sandhu, district president of the association, said they witnessed a huge response to the strike call.

The workers of the association went on strike from 8 am to 8 pm and after school hours they took out a march half naked in the town. They also burnt an effigy of the state government. Gurmeet Singh Sandhu said the association raised demands for the restoration of the stopped allowances like border house rent, hike in their basic pay, promotion to the qualified Class IV employees.

The association also warned the state government of remaining on the agitation path till their demands were accepted.

