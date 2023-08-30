Tarn Taran: Edu Dept Class IV staff go on indefinite strike

Tarn Taran, August 29
On the call given by the Darja Char Karamchari Association (Education Department), Punjab, Class IV employees of the department went on an indefinite strike here on Monday. Today was the second day of their strike.
Gurmeet Singh Sandhu, district president of the association, said they witnessed a huge response to the strike call.
The workers of the association went on strike from 8 am to 8 pm and after school hours they took out a march half naked in the town. They also burnt an effigy of the state government. Gurmeet Singh Sandhu said the association raised demands for the restoration of the stopped allowances like border house rent, hike in their basic pay, promotion to the qualified Class IV employees.
The association also warned the state government of remaining on the agitation path till their demands were accepted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In run-up to state polls, LPG price cut by Rs 200
Rates effective from today | Election gimmick, says Oppositi...
Old habit: S Jaishankar on China including Arunachal in its map
India lodges strong diplomatic protest
2 lakh posts vacant, joblessness rate 8.8% in Haryana
5.43 lakh registered unemployed in state