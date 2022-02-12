Lakhimpur Kheri killings: Tarn Taran farmers burn effigies of Amit Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 11

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharash Committee, Punjab, organised a protest on Friday and burnt the effigy of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath against releasing Ashish Mishra on bail, who is the main accused in the killings of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in UP on October 3 last.

The farmers gathered near Rasulpur village and lodged protest against releasing Mishra on bail, who was facing murder charge.

Satnam Singh Manochahal, district president of the organisation said Mishra is the main accused in the killing of four farmers , a newsman and injuring a number of other innocent farmers who were returning home after a peaceful protest on October 3 last when they were hit by a convey of vehicles led by Ashish Mishra.

The leaders alleged that the Union and the UP Government were playing foul play in the killings of farmers and others and were depriving the victims of the justice .

The leaders said in the normal cases no accused was released on bail in such cases when Ashish Mishra had been granted bail on the special efforts of the UP Government .

The leaders condemned not to arrest Ajay Mishra alias Tanny, the father of the main accused Ashish Mishra who had been nominated as the co-accused in the case under section 120 B IPC in the case. Fateh Singh Piddi, Lakhwinder Singh Plasaur, Jatinderpal Singh Raju were among the others who addressed on the occasion.

‘Struggle to continue’

Amritsar: Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh committee protested against the bail of Ashish Mishra, who has been facing trial for Lakhimpur Kheri episode. The farmers burnt the effigy of Centre government to mark the protest at Vallah and Jandial villages.

The leaders said the farmer’ struggle would continue till Ashish Mishra not get punished. Various farmer leaders addressed the gathering.

#amit shah #ashish mishra #lakhimpur kheri #yogi adityanath