Tarn Taran: Farmers’ protest enters Day 5

Tarn Taran, November 30
The indefinite protest launched by farmers and labourers, under the banner of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Punjab, outside the District Administrative Complex (DAC), entered the fifth day in Tarn Taran on Wednesday.
A large number of farmers and labourers from different villages became a part of the “Pakka Morcha” today.
KMSC district president Satnam Singh Manochahal is leading the morcha. KMSC state president Satnam Singh Pannu, while addressing the gathering on the occasion, condemned the Centre and the state government for their appeasement tactics to collect votes and not paying heed to the promises made to voters after elections are over.
He said the Centre had failed to fulfil any promises made with farmers at the end of the protest at Delhi borders.
He demanded that the government must cancel criminal cases registered against farmers who participated in the Delhi Morcha. He also demanded release of compensation to families of the farmers who lost their lives during the protest at Delhi borders.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: 4.92 pc turnout in first hour of polling; centenarian woman, ex-CM Rupani among early voters
89 seats up for grabs, 788 candidates in fray
On third such occasion in Supreme Court’s history, all-women bench formed to hear matters
The two-judge bench is currently sitting in Court No 11 of t...
Punjabi singer-cop Kul Jeet Rajeana booked for promoting gun culture
His song 'Mahakaal' removed from YouTube after 19 hours
Aaftab Poonawala reaches Rohini hospital for narco analysis test
Before he undergoes the narco analysis test, a general check...
'Korean' woman YouTuber harassed on Mumbai street; video goes viral
Police say they have not received any complaint, but have ta...