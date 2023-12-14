Tarn Taran gets Food Safety on Wheels van

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 13

The Health Department gave the district its own ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ (FSW) van today. District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Sukhbir Kaur said Punjab Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh flagged off eight FSW vans at the Food and Drugs Administration office, Kharar, for Tarn Taran and various other districts.

The DHO said the van would start functioning after the staff is trained by the higher office. The main purpose of this ‘eat right initiative’ is awareness, training and testing for food safety at a nominal price at the consumers’ doorstep.

