Tarn Taran: Illicit liquor, lahan seized

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 24

A joint team of the Excise Department of Tarn Taran, Amritsar, Jalandhar and Kapurthala, in its day-long search operation in the Mand area, seized 450-lt illicit liquor and 82,000-lt lahan here on Thursday.

Tarn Taran and Kapurthala Excise Officer Navjot Bharti said the team conducted search operations in Gagrewal, Bhalojla, Kishan Singh Wala, etc., villages.

Lahan was kept in plastic canes and was destroyed on the spot. Excise Inspector Jatinder Singh said a case under Sections 61, 1 and 14 of the Excise Act had been registered by the Verowal police in this regard and further investigation had been initiated to locate the accused behind the illegal trade.