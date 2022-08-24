Tarn Taran MLA conducts surprise check at nakas, finds cops missing

Gurbaxpuri

Tarn Taran, August 23

Tarn Taran AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal conducted a surprise check at police nakas in the city on the intervening night of August 22 and 23 and found a large number of police personnel missing from their duty.

The MLA has held SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon responsible for the lapse.

Thefts have increased I have been receiving complaints about the absence of cops from nakas as a result of which thefts and robberies have increased. Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, Tarn Taran AAP MLA Were patrolling streets The police parties had gone to patrol the streets at night when the AAP MLA came to check. Jaspal Singh, City DSP

Four days ago, Dr Sohal had held the SSP responsible for the easy availability of drugs in the district and warned that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Dr Sohal said he checked all nakas set up in Tarn Taran town where no police personnel was present. He said he had been receiving complaints about the absence of the policemen from the nakas as a result of which thefts and robberies were going on unabated, making residents feel insecure.

The MLA said he met only one team of the QRT police patrolling party at the Amritsar bypass at night. There was no police personnel at the local police post, Dhora Chowki, except santri at the gate and a Home Guards jawan, said the MLA.

The MLA added that it was a matter of great concern for the police administration.

City DSP Jaspal Singh contradicted the statement of the AAP MLA and said the patrolling parties of policemen had gone to the streets at night. The MLA said the state government was trying its best to make the state drug-free, besides providing employment to the youth. He instructed the veterinary officers to treat animals infected with lumpy skin disease.