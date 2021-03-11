Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal visits govt offices

Tarn Taran, April 26

Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal paid surprise visits to different government offices in Jhabal township here on Tuesday. He was surprised when he came to know about a number of posts of patwari lying vacant in Patwar circles for years.

The MLA was accompanied by Tarn Taran SDM Rajnish Arora and other officials.

The office of Revenue Tehsil, Sewa Kender, Patwari Khanas, Government High School and others offices were checked by the MLA.

Talking to newsmen on the occasion, the MLA said he must bring the matter of shortage of patwaris to the notice of the government.

The MLA issued a serious warning to the officials and the employees indulging in corrupt practices and advised them to work according to the guidelines of the state government to give better services to public.

The MLA said due to the shortage of Patwaris in the field, people were facing a lot of harassment.

Ramandeep Singh Pannu, tehsil president of the Revenue Patwar Union, Punjab, said there were 29 Patwar circles in Jhabal and the sanctioned posts of patwari were also 29 while only 12 patwaris were working against 29 posts. Pannu said only 76 patwaris were working against the sanctioned 230 posts in Tarn Taran district. He said the patwaris working in the field remained under heavy mental tension due to workload.