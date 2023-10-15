Tarn Taran MLA pays surprise visit to de-addiction centre

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, October 14

Major lapses were noticed by Tarn Taran MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal during his surprise visit to district’s first Government Drug De-addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Tharu village, on Friday.

While talking to mediamen here today, the MLA said he was shocked to see dilapidated building of the centre. He said there were bird nests in closed rooms and bathrooms. He said there was nothing in the name of sanitation all round in the complex.

Taking serious note of the worse condition of the centre, the MLA expressed his resentment to Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpeet Singh Rai and Civil Hospital SMO Dr Kawanljit Singh. The MLA said Civil Surgeon and other officials were responsible for lapses at the centre.

He said the state government was providing all health facilities to people, but they were not satisfied by officials concerned.

He said action must be taken against officials, who were not performing their duties fairly. He said the building of the de-addiction centre was ruined due to negligence on part of officials.

The MLA said no lapse on part of officials would be tolerated. Action must be taken against Civil Surgeon and other officials, he added.

AAP MLA Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal has worked as a medical officer at the Civil Hospital.

When contacted, Civil Surgeon Dr Gurpreet Singh Rai said three sanitation workers had been transferred and further action would be taken when the report of the MLA’s visit was received by the Health Department.

He said there was acute shortage of staff at the centre. He said there was not even a single psychiatrist at the centre. Patients said at night, they faced trouble if they had any problem. There was acute shortage of employees at the centre, they said.

#Kashmir #Tarn Taran