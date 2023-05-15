Tarn Taran: Pik-up stolen from village

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran: A Bolero Pik-up parked outside a house was stolen from Jalalabad village on the night of May 12. Varinder Singh, owner of the Pik-up, in his complaint to the Verowal police, said after his daylong work, he parked the vehicle outside his house. He found the vehicle missing the next morning. ASI Hari Singh of the Verowal police said a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) had been registered in this regard. OC

Two arrested with stolen bike

Tarn Taran: The Sadar police, led by ASI Baljinder Singh, arrested two persons with a stolen bike near Manochahal Khurd village on Saturday. The ASI said the suspects had been identified as Lakhwinder Singh of Manochahal Khurd and Peter of Ahmadpur village. The police said the suspects were on their way to sell the stolen Kawasaki motorcycle with its deleted chassis number. The bike also did not have a registration number. The suspects failed to present any document related to the ownership registration certificate (RC). They were produced before a court, which sent them to 14-day judicial custody. A case under Sections 379, 411 and 489 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the suspects. Baljinder Singh said Peter was already facing proceedings in a rape case.