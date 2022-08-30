Tarn Taran: Plantation drive at school branch

Tribune News Service

Tarn Taran: Dr PK Samanta Rai, the bishop of the diocese in Amritsar, planted saplings at the complex of the newly established branch of Alexandra School in Tarn Taran on Monday. A function was organised on the occasion, which was attended by members of the church and the governing body of the school. Dr Rai, in his address, stressed on the need to keep the environment pollution-free.

GNDU organises national workshop

Amritsar: A two-day national workshop was organised by the Golden Jubilee Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation on the topic ‘Relevance of IPR in the Era of Innovation Driven Research’. The objective of the workshop was to sensitise the participants about the important role of IPR in generation and nurturing fresh knowledge. The workshop was inaugurated by Prof. Sarbjot Singh Behl, Dean, Academic Affairs, Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, in the presence of Prof. (Dr) PK Pati, Coordinator, GJCEI, Harkirandeep Kaur, Workshop Coordinator and resource persons, Dr Pavan Kumar, Senior Scientist at CSIR, IMMT Bhubneshwar and Dr Yogesh Dhoble, Senior Principal Scientist CSIR, IPU, New Delhi. The participants were encouraged to think out of the box, and to convert their ideas into meaningful and innovative practices. Prof. P.K. Pati introduced the participants to the mandates of the GJCEI, and encouraged them to participate in various activities being carried out by the centre. He also briefed the audience about the infrastructure available at the centre.

Celebrations at Bhavans

The Bhavans Kala Kendra organised a live music-and-dance performance by staff and students, ‘Dhamaal lok Geetan Di’ at Bhavans SL Public School, Amritsar on August 28. The participants sang Punjabi folk songs and danced to enhance the true essence of the folk music and dance. They sang evergreen songs by legendary folk artists like Surinder Kaur, Asha Singh Mastana, Noor Jahan, Parkash Kaur, Wadali brothers, Gurdas Maan and many more. The chief guest urged students to take pride in their mother tongue, Punjabi. Dr PS Grover also urged them to stay in touch with the roots of their Punjabi culture and civilisation in this modern era.

Gurgaddi Day celebrated

Sri Guru Harikrishan Senior Secondary Public School, GT Road, celebrated Gurgaddi Divas of the fifth Patshahhi Sri Guru Arjan Dev on its premises. The purpose of this programme was to introduce students to the life, poems, great deeds and teachings of the fifth Patshahi, Guru Arjan Dev. Addressing the students on this occasion, sikh scholars explained in detail the significance and the impact of his teachings. They also encouraged the students to connect with Bani and Sikhi. The winners of the Kanth competitions were awarded with medals. The fourth grade student of the school, Kirat Singh, who has memorised 18 verses of bani, was honoured. /oc

